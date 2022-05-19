Sam’s Club Will Give Away *Double* The Amount Of Usual Samples On May 21

You might want to reschedule your weekend plans, because Sam’s Club will be hosting an event full of perks that you won’t want to miss. With nearly 20 goodies to choose from, including smoothies, bakery treats, and more, Sam’s Club’s May 21 sampling event is literally a dream come true. Here’s how you can spend your Saturday scoring some sweet freebies if you’re a Sam’s Club member.

IYDK, Sam’s Club’s Saturday, May 21 ~extravaganza~ will be the first sampling event since the company brought back samples in June 2021. The event will also serve as a celebration of the relaunch of Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark brand, but don’t worry — you don’t have to bring a gift. In fact, the gifts will be served to you. If you’re a Sam’s Club member, you’ll be able to sample 18 brand new products from the Member’s Mark lineup from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m local time. You might think you’ll need to get there early to snag all the samples, but the tasting event will actually feature more than double the number of samples that are normally offered on a Saturday at Sam’s Club, which means they’ll be plenty of free bites to go around.

Plus, the sampling event will be held at all Sam’s Club’s locations nationwide, so you won’t have to spend all day hunting down a store to get a taste of the freebies.

slobo/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

Make sure to come hungry, because the May 21 event will be serving up just about everything you could want — sweets, snacks, drinks, and even meals. If you’re in need of an extra boost of energy before you power through the event, you’ll want to start your day with a refreshing smoothie or protein shake. You might also want to pair your drink with a snack, in which case you can score a few bites from the bakery, like Member’s Mark’s Strawberry Lemonade Cake Balls, or some cakes or cupcakes. Sounds like the perfect day to me.

Courtesy of Sam's Club

But the goodies don’t end there, because you’ll also be able to snag some chips as a midday snack, and wash them down with delicious dip options like the Pineapple Jalapeño Popper Dip or Thai Sweet Chili Chicken Dip. Or, if you want to skip the snacks and go straight to the meals, Sam’s Club will have several main dishes to choose from, like the Hawaiian Style Chicken Teriyaki.

Courtesy of Sam's Club

Then, cap off your day with a much-deserved sweet treat from the Member’s Mark lineup of churro-inspired items, like a Churro Colossal Cookie or a Churro Bar Cake. Your sweet tooth will thank you later.

Courtesy of Sam's Club

No matter which bites you choose to try, you know they’re all going to be free — the hardest part will be choosing which was your favorite. Before you stop by Sam’s Club’s sampling event on May 21, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.