There's a new snack that sounds like a sweet dream for cookie dough lovers. Toll House is selling chocolate chip cookie dough bites that are ready to eat at any time. Here are are the details on these Toll House Edible Cookie Dough Bites at Sam's Club.

Toll House unveiled its edible cookie dough snack on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The new product features bite-sized cookie dough covered in a chocolate coating that makes the decadent treat easy to pop into your mouth whenever you get the craving. Best of all, since the snack doesn't contain raw flour or unpasteurized eggs, you can safely enjoy it without baking, unlike your usual cookie dough.

You can find the edible cookie dough bites in the refrigerated section exclusively at Sam's Club until the end of the year. A 20-ounce share pack, which includes approximately 150 bites, costs $9.98. You can find a location near you selling the product by heading to the Sam's Club website.

The bite-sized snack uses Toll House's new Edible Cookie Dough to ensure each bite is safe to consume. Toll House unveiled its Edible Cookie Dough earlier in 2020, selling the product in cartons that foodies can eat with a spoon, but the new chocolate-covered bites let you put the spoon aside.

Sam's Club is also currently offering another special treat right now: Baby Yoda Cereal. The cereal, which became available at all Sam's Club locations nationwide in late July, features sweetened corn puffs and marshmallow pieces shaped like Baby Yoda. As an added bonus, the breakfast bites come in a themed box with a large picture of Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian.

A special edition box, which features two bags of cereal, costs $5.98 at Sam's Club. Since the cereal will only be available for a limited time, be sure to grab a box for yourself while you can.

