Cookie dough stans, ready your spoons, because Nestlé Toll House is rolling out two new tasty options. While the company has no shortage of ready-to-eat cookie dough tubs, Nestlé Toll House's new edible cookie dough flavors are sure to put you in a seriously celebratory mood. The company just rolled out a funfetti-flavored cookie dough and a fudge brownie batter creation, so here's to making some New Year's resolutions to satisfy your sweet tooth.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Nestlé Toll House revealed just one more reason to celebrate the start of 2020 with the debut of its new Funfetti Edible Cookie Dough and Edible Fudge Brownie Batter flavors at the end of the month. If you're someone who loves cookie dough and can always be counted on to lick the batter off the spoon, you'll be so here for the fact that the confectionary's entire lineup of edible batter comes in ice cream-inspired cartons for easy consumption, and they're all made without certain ingredients like eggs so you don't have to worry about whether it's safe to eat or not. Just one thing to keep in mind: Because they're made without eggs, you won't be able to bake them like you would with normal cookie dough, but I have a feeling that you'll be too busy scooping this deliciousness straight out of the carton to even consider that.

Courtesy of Nestlé

The company's two latest flavors are no exception. Eating like every day is your birthday has never tasted so sweet, thanks to the celebratory Funfetti Edible Cookie Dough, which features the flavors you know and love within each colorful scoop. Meanwhile, chocolate devotees won't be able to stop drooling over the rich Fudge Brownie Batter. Both of these cookie dough flavors will sell for $5.39 for a 15-ounce tub, so you don't have to break the bank to get your batter fix.

The company says that both of these new flavors will be heading to grocery stores like Walmart, ShopRite, Hy-Vee, and Meijer sometime in late January, so I'd keep an eye out when you're visiting the refrigerated section of your local retailer in the coming weeks and grab a carton (or five) if you see them.