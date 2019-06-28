OK correct me if I'm wrong, but cookie dough is a super appropriate snack for almost any occasion. Hosting a girl's night? Serve up some cookie dough. Netflix and chill? Snack on a little cookie dough. Helping a friend through a breakup? Definitely offer up your cookie dough. And anyone who agrees would be thrilled to hear that Nestle Toll House just released two flavors of edible cookie dough: Chocolate Chips and Peanut Butter. So if you haven't already tried them, I strongly recommend tasting both of Nestle Toll House's Edible Cookie Dough flavors — they're almost too good to pass up.

As you can probably tell, I'm a hardcore fan of eating raw cookie dough (sorry, mom!). But anyone with health-conscious parents is most likely somewhat aware of the fact that it has a serious downside: you're technically not supposed to eat it. So now that there's an edible version of my favorite delicacy, the possibilities are endless. And the best part is that both flavors, Chocolate Chip and Peanut Butter Monster, sound truly unreal.

First in Nestle's new lineup is the Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough. And according to the brand, it unsurprisingly emulates Toll House’s famous cookie to a tee. It's gooey, and includes intense bursts of chocolate with notes of sugary goodness. Like Paul Newman or jean shorts, it's a total classic.

Courtesy Of Nestle Toll House

Wow, she's truly a sight to see, isn't she?

Next is the Peanut Butter Monster Edible Cookie Dough. According to the brand, it combines salty and sweet flavors, adding oats and candy gems to the classic sugary dough you've probably come to know and love.

Courtesy Of Nestle Toll House

It's somewhat reminiscent of buried treasure. Honestly, I would hunt this down if I had to.

If you're excited to try these, you're in luck. According to Nestle, you can now find both flavors of Edible Cookie Dough at a variety of retailers, such as Publix, Meijer, select Walmart stores, and select regional grocery chains throughout July 2019. Each 15-ounce tub costs $4.97, definitely double check with your local grocery chain ahead of time to ensure they're in stock. I definitely wouldn't want to let you down.

If you happen to be vegan, on the other hand, there are definitely edible cookie dough options out there for you, too. In fact, a few months back in April 2019, Ben & Jerry's released Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Chunks, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Chunks, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Chunks. The delightfully frozen snack is certified by Vegan Action, and can be located in the freezer section of select retailers. It's definitely a game-changer if animal by-products are not a part of your diet.

Like I said before, eating cookie dough is definitely my vice, and it's appropriate on any occasion. But now that there's edible cookie dough that you can safely eat without your parents getting on your case, my life is forever changed. Whether you choose Chocolate Chip or Peanut Butter Monster is entirely up to you. Honestly, I would just buy both of them — I doubt they'll be lingering in your refrigerator for too long, anyway.