Star Wars fans, get ready for an out-of-this-world breakfast. Baby Yoda Cereal is coming to Sam's Club, and it'll only be around for a limited time. Here's how you can get your hands on the themed cereal and transport yourself to a galaxy far, far away.

General Mills unveiled The Mandalorian-inspired cereal in an Instagram post on May 4 in honor of the the Star Wars fandom's annual holiday, captioning the reveal, "May the 4th Be With You! Coming to a cereal aisle near you later this summer. #maythe4thbewithyou #starwaysday." The new product honors the fan-favorite character known officially as the Child, although he became better known as Baby Yoda. The breakfast bite includes sweetened corn puffs and marshmallow pieces shaped like Baby Yoda.

Even the themed box is a treat for super fans, featuring a large picture of Baby Yoda in front of a tasty-looking bowl of the orange and green cereal. It also has the Star Wars and The Mandalorian logos on it, making it the perfect piece to add to your Star Wars collection.

The cereal will be available at all Sam's Club locations nationwide beginning in late July. A box, which features two bags of cereal, will cost $5.98 at Sam's Club. The product will hit the shelves at Walmart in a single pack in mid-August. The cereal will only be available for a limited time, so be sure to grab a box for yourself while you can.

Courtesy of General Mills

This new breakfast treat isn't the only thing that Mandalorian fans have to be excited about this summer. Disney has been sharing behind-the-scenes footage of The Mandalorian on the show's official Twitter account. The company dropped a video on July 9, featuring Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson scoring the theme track. The official Star Wars Twitter account also unveiled a new series of books inspired by The Mandalorian on June 30.

Fans are going to have to wait a little longer until the second season of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ in October. But in the meantime, you can satisfy your Baby Yoda fandom by chowing down on a box of the new cereal.