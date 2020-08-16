Get ready to spice up snack time with a new product that's a total must-try for pickle lovers. Inspired by a Southern classic, Sam's Club is selling a dip featuring the zesty flavors of fried pickles and ranch seasoning. If you'd like to get your hands on the tangy new pairing, here's where to get Sam’s Club’s Fried Pickles and Ranch Dip.

The Taste of the South Fried Pickles & Buttermilk Ranch Dip is a creamy blend of real whipped cream cheese and natural sour cream, which features plenty of crunchy dill pickles and zesty ranch seasoning. According to its product description, the dip goes great along with your favorite chips or veggies. You could also use it as a flavorful topper for the burger or sandwich of your choice. The dip can be served hot or right out of the refrigerator.

You can purchase Taste of the South Fried Pickles & Buttermilk Ranch Dip exclusively at Sam's Club in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia. To find the Sam's Club nearest you, use the store locator. A 24-ounce tub of the dip costs $4.98.

While you're hitting the shelves at Sam's Club, you may also want to check out the Baby Yoda cereal that's selling at the store now. The new product honors the fan-favorite character from The Mandalorian known officially as the Child, although he became better known as Baby Yoda. The cereal includes sweetened corn puffs and marshmallow pieces shaped like Baby Yoda. You can purchase a box, which includes two bags of cereal, for $5.98 at Sam's Club. It's only available for a limited time, so you'll want to get a box as soon as you can.

Courtesy of Sam's Club

