The new year is the perfect time for a fresh start, whether you’re trying to start (or restart) an exercise program, write in your journal every night, or spend a little time in nature everyday. And if you’re still feeling a little sluggish from the holidays, a total reset with a dry January may be exactly what you need to clear the slate for the new year. Luckily, there are some really delicious alcohol-free TikTok drink recipes for dry January 2022 to help you out.

The best part is that these mocktail, smoothie, and slushie recipes are an absolute breeze to make. They pretty much have to be, right? A whole dry January drink recipe has to fit within a 1-minute TikTok video, so you know that it has to be simple. With just a few ingredients, you’ll be well on your way to sipping your favorite alcohol-free cocktails, whether you’re hanging out with your besties or relaxing solo by the fire.

And if you’d rather skip the nojitos and virgin sangrias altogether, TikTok is chockfull of delicious drink recipes that you can sip on during dry January 2022. You may even want to opt for a dessert-level chocolate smoothie that’s packed with protein, or a fresh fruit smoothie that tastes like summer in a glass. Honestly, any and all of these TikTok drink recipes for dry January 2022 are sure to be a smash hit. Give them a go and enjoy refreshing and recharging in the new year.

01 Blood Orange Mocktail @dashofmandi This blood orange mocktail by @dashofmandi is so delicious, you’ll want to make it the rest of 2022, too. First, pick your favorite glass and rub some fresh lime juice on the rim, then dip into sugar. Then, squeeze some fresh blood orange juice into the glass and add lime-flavored sparkling water and a tiny bit of agave syrup for sweetness. You can even add a slice of orange to this citrusy mocktail for a touch of elegance.

02 Virgin Sangria Tiktoker @thislittleestate came up with this virgin sangria recipe that truly couldn’t be easier to make. To get the fruit-filled flavor of sangria without any alcohol (or calories!), mix some sugar-free fruit juice with blackberry-flavored sparkling water. Add ice, and you’re good to go. For a little more flavor, you can always add fresh strawberries or raspberries to your glass.

03 Lemon Blueberry Mocktail @simplybysimone This lemon blueberry mocktail by @simplybysimone proves that you don’t have to settle for tasteless just because you’re going alcohol-free for dry January 2022. To start, brew your favorite lemon ginger tea and allow the water to cool. Then, mix the tea with blueberry-flavored kombucha and plain sparkling water for a crisp mocktail that you’ll want to make again and again.

04 Glowing Green Smoothie Ready for a glow-up? This glowing green smoothie by @healthygirlkitchen is sure to leave you with a radiant complexion. To make, combine one mini cucumber, frozen pineapple and mango chunks, half a banana, one cup of fresh spinach, hemp seeds, and a cup of water. Blend until you’re left with a silky smooth green smooth that’s refreshing and packed with nutrients.

05 Watermelon Slush @plantyou If you’re looking for a taste of summer in the middle of January, this 2-ingredient slushie by @plantyou is a must. All you need is fresh or frozen watermelon and lime juice. That’s it! If you’re using frozen watermelon, you’ll want to allow the chunks to thaw a bit. Then, blend your lime juice and watermelon together until the concoction has a slushie consistency.

06 Tropical Smoothie For a healthy snack that tastes more like a dessert, you’ll want to try out TikToker @kizedwards_’s tropical smoothie recipe. To make, blend a handful of frozen mango and a handful of frozen pineapple, a fresh banana, vanilla protein powder, and a bit of your milk of choice. Blend until perfectly creamy for a drink that tastes like sunshine in a glass.

07 Nojito @bemixxit Just because you’re participating in dry January 2022 doesn’t mean you have to give up your favorite drinks altogether. This “nojito” recipe by @bemixxit combines all your favorite flavors of the popular drink, sans the alcohol. Combine sparkling water, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and a bit of raw sugar, then mix until smooth. Finish of your mocktail with a sprig of fresh mint, and you won’t even miss the alcoholic version.

08 Bougie Fruit Punch Tiktoker @sprigandspring put together this bougie fruit punch recipe that you’ll want to taste test on your own. First, you’ll want to brew some hibiscus tea and let it cool. Then, combine the tea with fresh-squeezed lemon juice, a sprig of mint, and top it all off with pineapple juice. Enjoy your grown-up version of fruit punch all through January 2022 and beyond.

09 Cotton Candy Mocktail @marcewrites For a fun and fizzy drink, try out this cotton candy mocktail by @marcewrites. You’ll need some actual cotton candy and fresh blueberries to make this drink, as well as some fizzy blue-raspberry soda. First, place the blueberries at the bottom of your glass and your tuft of cotton candy on top. Pour the soda over it to create a bubbly drink that’ll satisfy your sweet tooth. And if that’s a little too sweet for your liking, you can always swap out the soda for sparkling water.