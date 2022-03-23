McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce Is Returning SO Soon

One of the Golden Arches’ elusive menu items, McDonald's Szechuan Sauce, is making a limited-time return. As the chain’s Szechuan Sauce comes back, its 2022 release marks the fourth time it’ll be available to customers since it debuted in 1998 — and the first time in four years that McDonald’s customers will get to taste the fan-favorite dip (the last comeback was in 2018). You’ll want to mark the 2022 Szechuan Sauce release date on your calendar so you don’t miss out.

Szechuan Sauce comes back to McDonald’s on March 31, and it’ll be available for a few days while supplies last. The Chicken McNugget dip made its McDonald's debut in 1998 to promote Disney's Mulan, and the sauce was apparently intended to taste exactly like traditional Chinese Szechuan sauce (a style of cuisine that originated in the Sichuan Province of China). Since then, it’s become a fast food phenomenon, with its blend of soy, garlic, ginger, and mild vinegar flavors.

The 2017 release was thanks to a mention of the Szechuan Sauce in a Rick and Morty episode, and the popularity of its limited release led to another drop in February 2018. For the 2022 Szechuan Sauce comeback at McDonald’s you’ll have to take to the McDonald’s app to get in on the sweet and savory sauce’s return. You’ll be able to select Szechuan Sauce as a dipping sauce option when ordering Chicken McNuggets on the McDonald’s app.

McDonald’s unveiled five limited-edition golden foil packet designs for the 2022 release, with four that spell “Szechuan” when put together and one that has “Szechuan” printed on it. In addition to the free sauce with nuggs, you can order up to five Szechuan Sauce packs à la carte on the McDonald’s app for a small fee that’ll vary by location.

If you get your hands on McDonald's Szechuan Sauce, you may just want to keep a pack or two unopened — you never know if you'll have to wait another four years to add the McNugget dip to your order.