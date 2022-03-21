It’s time to spice up your favorite fries or hamburger with the return of a cult dip at the Golden Arches. McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce is making a 2022 return, but it’ll only be available for a few days. To add to the limited-time release, there’s only one way you can get the dip — so you’ll want to listen up. Here’s how to get McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce for all your sweet and savory dippin’ needs.

McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce is making its nationwide comeback beginning March 31 for a limited time, so get ready to switch up your go-to dip of choice at the Golden Arches. Since the sauce has only has only been available three other times in the past 24 years — it originally dropped in 1998 — its 2022 comeback is certainly a big deal if you’re a fan of the sweet and savory combo.

In case you need a refresher, McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce features flavors of soy, garlic, ginger, and mild vinegar — and the result is a totally unique blend that stands out from the Golden Arches’ usual lineup of sauces like Honey and Spicy Buffalo. For the upcoming release, McDonald’s is even taking things to the next level with five limited-edition golden foil packet designs: four that that spell “Szechuan” when put together and one that has “Szechuan” printed on it.

This time, however, you won’t be able to order McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce during your usual in-person visit to the Golden Arches. That’s because the sauce will be exclusively available during its 2022 release on the McDonald’s app. You’ll be able to select Szechuan Sauce as a dipping sauce option when ordering Chicken McNuggets on the McDonald’s app — and it’ll be completely free.

For more dippin’ needs, you can also buy up to five sauces à la carte on the app. The sauce is only available while supplies last, so it’s a good idea to order on the app ASAP before it disappears.

McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce first launched in 1998 to advertise the release of Mulan, and it came back for short rereleases in 2017 and 2018, so don’t miss out on the latest return of the sauce. Before you head out to get a taste of McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce during its limited-time 2022 comeback, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.