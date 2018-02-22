Whether you're a Rick and Morty fan like myself, or if you're just totally and utterly fascinated by Asian cuisine, there's a chance you were pretty determined to try McDonald's limited-time Szechuan dipping sauce. It made its rare one-day comeback in October 2017 in honor of getting mentioned on Rick and Morty, and quickly ran out. Although I didn't get the opportunity to try it, I also did not participate in any rioting. But if you're just "driven by finding that McNugget sauce," we have good news, because the McDonald's Szechuan Sauce release date is coming up fast.

You're still likely mourning the unfortunate death of Birdperson, in which case, this is probably an extremely important announcement for you to hear. On Feb. 22, McDonald's announced that they will be bringing back their Szechuan McNuggets dipping sauce to all U.S. restaurants on Monday, Feb. 26. Don't stress yourselves out, though, because McDonald's is literally distributing 20 million sauce packs nationwide, in order to avoid quickly running out of it (like last time). It will be available until the supply runs out, and "if it takes nine seasons, I want my McNugget dipping sauce, Szechuan sauce, Morty."

McDonald's

Szechuan Sauce made its initial McDonald's debut back in 1998, to promote Disney's Mulan. Even though I was a mere four years old and probably insisted on eating ketchup with my nuggs', the sauce was apparently intended to taste exactly like traditional Chinese Szechuan sauce. And although it was a very limited time thing, it was apparently super popular.

Szechuan Sauce then made its appearance in the infamous Rick and Morty episode, when Rick gets in trouble with the government, and — as usual — was also a little drunk. Out of nowhere, he infamously says, "I'll find some more of that Mulan Szechuan teriyaki dipping sauce... because that's what this is all about, Morty." Even though its mention seemed out of the blue, co-creator Justin Roiland told CinemaBlend that he really just loved the sauce when it came out, and his craving inspired him to mention it on the show. Little did he know, that it would literally become a fast food phenomenon.

Upon mentioning Szechuan Sauce in that one Rick and Morty episode, which aired in April 2017, McDonald's released four jugs of Szechuan sauce over the course of the summer summer, which, according to Business Insider, inspired Rick and Morty fans to bid thousands of dollars to get just a taste. McDonald's then announced that a few select locations nationwide would receive a limited amount of Szechuan Sauce in October, and as some fans showed up at restaurants at 4 a.m. It sold out very quickly, and caused an obscene amount of rioting.

In addition to a slew of petitions (and a lot of really angry McDonald's customers), one woman was able to trade a packet of the special sauce for an actual car. Yes, you heard me correctly. Rachel Marie from Macomb, Michigan advertised her sauce packet on Facebook, and Volkswagen GTI owner, Duane Kimmel, reportedly offered up his car for it. Although it seems totally unbelievable, there appears to be documented evidence that it actually happened. Seriously mind-blowing... but also, nice job, Rachel.

I know the Schezuan Sauce debut was a huge letdown for most people, since it ran out, like, very fast, and very few people actually got to try it — but it sounds like there will be enough for everyone to go around this time. I'm definitely going to make a point to stop by and snag some for myself, because "that's my series arc, Morty" — and it also just sounds really good right now.