Get ready for your Happy Meal to come with a taste of Wakanda — on the heels of the release of the Cactus Plant Flea Market box and the Halloween Happy Meal Pails, McDonald’s has another big Happy Meal treat, and it comes with a seriously super surprise. In celebration of the film’s premiere on Nov. 11, McDonald’s is launching a new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Happy Meal that features 10 out-of-this-world toys inspired by your favorite Wakanda superheroes. The box won’t be around for long, though, so if you want to collect all 10 figurines before the movie hits the big screen, here’s what you need to know about the new Happy Meal.

Wakanda is about to take over McDonald’s with the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Happy Meal. The box, which hits participating stores on Nov. 1, ahead of the film’s upcoming release, and comes in a classic Golden Arches Happy Meal box designed to look like the Black Panther suit. But the best part is what’s inside the box, because each Happy Meal also comes with one of 10 toys made to look like a character from the movie, including returning faves like Shuri, Okoye, as well as newcomers such as Namor (played by Tenoch Huerta) and Ironheart (played by Dominique Thorne). The full list of toys available with the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box include:

Shuri

Okyoe

Nakia

M’Baku

Ironheart

Namor

Attuma

Namora

Black Panther

Battle Black Panther

Courtesy of McDonald's

The Black Panther toys feature an oversized head attached to a miniature body, and each is mounted on a figurine stand. Each character is decked out in their respective superhero suit, and some are even sporting their trusty artillery, too. And yes, there are two Black Panther figurines up for grabs — one is gearing up for battle in an upright position, and the other is squatting and ready to pounce on its target. It’s up to you to decide who’s behind the Black Panther. Ever since Chadwick Boseman’s (who played T’Challa) sudden passing in summer 2020, it’s been rumored that Letitia Wright will step into the suit for the sequel. Of course, since the toys are for the 2022 movie, it’s likely that Shuri (Wright’s character in the movie) is the Black Panther Happy Meal toy, but you can still pay homage to Boseman since there are two Black Panthers in the collection — and no judgement if you shed a tear or two.

Unlike other collabs like the Saweetie Meal or the Mariah Menu, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box doesn’t include a menu switch-up — the only difference from OG Happy Meals is the box and the toy. You can get your Black Panther toy with any order of a Hamburger Happy Meal, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal, or 6-piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal.

Courtesy of McDonald's

The specialty box can be scored in-stores, through the drive thru, or you can have it delivered straight to your door via the McDonald’s app. As far as cost goes, prices are determined by individual restaurants and may vary from store to store.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Happy Meal is only available for a limited time while supplies last. If you remember, the mega-popular Cactus Plant Flea Market Box began selling out within days of its release in early October, so you can probably expect to see a line in the drive thru lane on your next McDonald’s run. To get a head start on building your Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collection, you might want to plan your next trip sooner rather later to make sure you score all 10 before the box is gone for good.