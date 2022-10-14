The only haunted houses I want to go wandering into this Halloween are filled with doughnuts. Namely, Krispy Kreme’s new Haunted House collection. If you’d also rather opt for a sugar rush than a jump-scare, this is the spooky season route for you. Forget the OG Krispy Kreme Glazed Doughnuts for a second, and put Krispy Kreme’s Halloween 2022 doughnuts and (new!) reusable cups at the top of your order. Dozens of hauntingly sweet doughnuts descended upon the bakery chain on Oct. 10, and four limited-edition bites are awaiting you, along with a box of Halloween minis, a new Freaky Frozen Chiller, and a new set of reusable Halloween cups. Beware, you may just want it all — don’t say I didn’t warn you.

By now, you can count on Krispy Kreme to go all out for the holidays. Last year, the Halloween collection included cats, witches, and broomsticks. For 2022, the company is really dressing up its doughnuts in some Halloween classics. From ghosts and black cats to perfectly curated spiderwebs atop the brand’s Original Glazed Doughnut, you might even find these treats are good enough to make you pass up the candy bowl this season. When you’re ready to get your spooky season vibes in order, check out how Krispy Kreme can at least help satisfy your sweet tooth in a festive way.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme’s Halloween Doughnut & Drinks

Boo! Just kidding, there’s nothing scary here, but your Halloween is about to be filled with treats. From doughnuts to Chillers, grab these for your Halloween bash or horror movie night.

Haunted House Dozen Flavors

Spooky Spider Doughnut: Spider webs have never looked so appetizing as they do with this Original Glazed Doughnut topped with an icing web, a sugary spider, cookie pieces, and chocolate icing.

Scaredy Cat Doughnut: This Kreme-filled doughnut is coated with purple icing. Piped green buttercream and chocolate icing make up the fence where a chocolate Scaredy Cat perches.

Boo Batter Doughnut: The sugar ghost on the cake batter-filled doughnuts seems more on the friendly side (à la Casper). It's dipped in neon green icing and topped with sugar sprinkles.

Neon Orange Sprinkle Doughnut: The Original Glazed doughnut gets dressed up with neon orange icing and a multicolored sprinkle blend.

Assorted Halloween Minis

Small but mighty, Krispy Kreme’s Halloween minis pack a punch with each bite. The 16-count minis are a returning seasonal box with four Neon Orange Iced Minis with Halloween Sprinkles, four Chocolate Iced Minis with Halloween Sprinkles, four Traditional Chocolate Iced Minis, and four Original Glazed minis.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Freaky Frozen Chiller

A Halloween potion to send chills down your spine, the Freaky Frozen Chiller is as chilling as it looks. An icy green apple and wild grape-flavored beverage is finished with a green apple flavor drizzle.

How Much Are Krispy Kreme’s Halloween Doughnuts?

In the spirit of Halloween, exact prices of the doughnuts and drink are shapeshifters, meaning they’ll vary by location. To give you an idea, here are what the doughnuts cost by me in New York and in my editor’s hometown of Chicago.

Haunted House Dozen: $18.99 in Chicago and $21.69 in New York City.

$18.99 in Chicago and $21.69 in New York City. Assorted Halloween Minis: $16.29 in Chicago and $19.49 in New York City.

$16.29 in Chicago and $19.49 in New York City. Freaky Frozen Chiller: $2.99l (small), $3.49 (medium), and $3.99 (large) in Chicago, and $3.69 (small), $4.09 (medium), and $4.59 (large) in New York City.

Krispy Kreme’s New Halloween Cups

Starbucks and Dunkin’ aren’t the only ones dropping Halloween cups. Krispy Kreme is bringing on the scare with two new limited-edition cups. Scaredy Cat is hopping from doughnut to cup designs in a black, purple, and yellow cup with an orange cap. The ghost of doughnut past is haunting the second cup design with its white figure and a Krispy Kreme. Both cups are available at Krispy Kreme locations for $19.99 each, while supplies last.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Halloween Deals

Every Saturday through Oct. 29, score Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed dozen for $2 when you purchase any dozen. Then, on Halloween, Oct. 31, drop by Krispy Kreme in costume to receive a free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.

How Long Will Krispy Kreme’s Halloween Doughnuts Be Available

Don’t freak out, but the Halloween doughnuts won’t be around for long. All of Krispy Kreme’s Halloween offerings will be available until Oct. 31 while supplies last. Run, don’t walk, to get your spook on.