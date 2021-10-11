Krispy Kreme’s New Halloween Doughnuts Are So Cute It’s Scary

Krispy Kreme is getting spooky again with a new Halloween Collection full of festive bites. Starting on Monday, Oct. 11, the North Carolina-based chain is offering four doughnuts for the Halloween season as the store is transformed into “Krispy Skreme.” You won’t want to wait to grab Krispy Kreme’s Halloween doughnuts for 2021 because the lineup is a whole witchy vibe.

With All Hallow’s Eve approaching fast, Krispy Kreme unveiled its new Halloween Collection and a new “Krispy Skreme” logo for spooky season. Featuring four witch-inspired bites with adorable icing and sprinkles, you won’t feel scared of some spellcasting when you order these treats. Each doughnut in the lineup includes clever additions like pretzel sticks, sugar fondant, Halloween sprinkles, and piping work, the bites will put the treat in trick-or-treating.

First is the Abra Cat Dabra Doughnut, which is inspired by a black cat (aka a witch’s fave familiar). Featuring an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, the design comes to life with a black sanding sugar-coating, white icing ears and purple whiskers, and green sugar fondant eyes.

The Enchanted Cauldron Doughnut is an Instagram-worthy bite that’s almost too cool to eat. With a Glazed Chocolate Cake doughnut base, the treat is topped with some Kreme and really looks like a witch’s cauldron, thanks to its shades of green and black, sprinkles, and pretzel “broomstick.”

Continuing the witchy aesthetic is the Bewitched Broomstick Doughnut, an unglazed shell doughnut dipped in purple icing with a swirl of orange icing and topped with edible gold stars. The pièce de résistance is the pretzel “broomstick” with green buttercream broom bristles.

Last but not least, the Spooky Sprinkle Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in orange icing and topped with green, orange, black, and purple Halloween sprinkles on one half. Although it isn’t specifically witchy, it still fits into the whole aesthetic.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

You can get Krispy Kreme’s Halloween Collection in a special edition spellbook dozen box or grab a single doughnut.

To celebrate the new Halloween Collection, the brand is offering a special BOGO deal. Every Saturday from Oct. 16 through Oct. 30, you can get the “Saturday Scary Sharies” deal at Krispy Skreme and score a $1 dozen with the purchase of any dozen. Plus, each dozen will come in the special spellbook dozen box while supplies last.

And that’s not the only deal Krispy Skreme is serving up. If you head into a Krispy Kreme store near you in your Halloween costume on Oct. 31, you’ll get a free doughnut, whether you make a purchase or not.

When heading to Krispy Kreme to get the Halloween Doughnuts for 2021, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.