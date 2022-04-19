Kraft’s New Microwavable Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese Cups Are A Dorm Room Dream

Kraft always knows how to switch up the macaroni game. Past eye-catching mac and cheese drops from the company have included a pink candy-flavored V-Day mac and a pumpkin spice-inspired take on the classic recipe, but the company’s next big drop is a little more practical (but equally as exciting): a gluten-free version of the comfort food fave that you can get to eating in under four minutes. That’s right, Kraft’s microwavable Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese Cups are almost here — and they’re about to be a dorm room dream.

Single-serve, microwavable meals are lifesavers when it comes to busy evenings filled with classes, work, or whatever else you’ve got going on, but if you have a gluten intolerance or stay away from eating it for any reason, you probably don’t have all the same options as people who do. According to a Kraft Mac & Cheese spokesperson, Kraft’s Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese hit shelves in its quintessential blue box in November 2020, but that’s the kind that takes a little longer than a growling stomach can handle. Cut to April 2022, and the company announced that foodies will soon be able to score the gluten-free alternative in the popular ready-to-go version. Just like the original recipe, the Kraft’s microwaveable Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese is made with brown rice and corn noodles, and without artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes. Unlike the stove-top option, however, there’s no boiling of water involved — all you need to do is add water from the sink to the pre-made pasta, heat it up in the microwave for 3 and a half minutes, and mix in that good-good cheese sauce before serving. I’m hungry already.

Kraft’s newest gluten-free mac and cheese option, microwavable cups, will be available nationwide at retailers like Target and Walmart beginning the first week of May 2022, and a four-pack of the will cost around $6.49. But if you want to test the cheesy flavor in the meantime, you can always pick up the OG gluten-free version at your local grocery store.

If you want to get even more adventurous with your mac and cheese, Kraft’s viral mac and cheese-flavored ice cream is back at Walmart for a limited time only. IYDK, Kraft teamed up with NYC-based ice cream shop Van Leeuwen in July 2021 to create a flavor inspired by the famous comfort food, called Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, and the yummy yellow ice cream uses actual Kraft cheese to get its taste, y’all. Like I said — no one switches up the game better than Kraft.

