Disney World’s 50th anniversary kicked off on Friday, Oct. 1, and there’s so much to celebrate in the parks. One thing Disney fans can always count on when heading to a theme park is cute bites and sips — and for the golden anniversary, Disney World went all out. If you’re curious to see what’s on the menu for the milestone, you’ll want to check out Disney World’s 50th anniversary’s most Instagram-worthy food and drink.

Deemed “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” it only makes sense the company totally stocked the food and drink options for the 18-month long event. Throughout the four Orlando, Florida, parks and surrounding resorts, there are more than 150 new bites and sips featuring bright colors, Disney designs, and the event’s signature EARidescent shimmer. Plus, more offerings will be introduced throughout the celebration.

According to Disney, the chefs and mixologists behind the food and drink creations based them on Walt Disney’s personal recipes, Walt Disney World Resort attractions of the past and present, Disney characters, and nostalgic dishes from 1971.

From Minnie and Mickey Mouse-inspired treats to the debut of special celebration sprinkles to colorful sips, these menu items deserve all the snapshots for your grid.

01 50th Celebration Petit Cake Courtesy of Disney World At Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs, you can grab this gorgeous dessert featuring citrusy flavors and an eye-catching design. The vanilla chiffon cake includes a celebration blue mousse, lemon curd (one of Walt Disney’s fave flavors), and blueberry jam. The exterior of the cake is as pretty as a picture with the celebration’s EARidescent shimmer and a sugar texture design that looks like the natural crystal clusters, plus there’s a hint of “Bernstein amber” from Neuschwanstein, Germany, a nod to the real-life castle that inspired the Cinderella Castle, according to Disney.

02 The Toad Burger Courtesy of Disney World You can get The Toad Burger at Friar’s Nook in the Magic Kingdom, and it won’t disappoint when it comes to racking up the likes. The burger features all the regular toppings, like lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese, plus a pickle slice that looks like a tongue. Last but not least, you’ll notice your food staring back at you with olive eyes, all inspired by Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride.

03 Happy Haunts Milkshake Courtesy of Disney World This Haunted Mansion-inspired milkshake at Columbia Harbour House in Magic Kingdom features spooky shades of purple and a straw with the signature wallpaper from the classic attraction. You also can’t miss the purple chocolate-glazed doughnut with dark sprinkles that tops the shake. The milkshake itself is blackberry flavored, which gives it a color the grim grinning ghosts would approve of.

04 Pressed Penny Silk Pie Courtesy of Disney World Available at Casey’s Corner on Main Street in Magic Kingdom, the Pressed Penny Silk Pie features a chocolate tart shell and a silky chocolate filling. It’s topped with artfully arranged chocolate shavings, whipped cream, and a chocolate-pressed penny with Mickey’s classic Steamboat Willy look, which was inspired by the pressed-coin machines that are available throughout the parks.

05 Vintage Minnie’s Brown Betty Profiterole Courtesy of Disney World You can get the 50th Anniversary Vintage Minnie's Brown Betty Profiterole at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. The adorable bite features a cream puff base and a chocolate Minnie Mouse hat from the classic cartoons. Inside, you'll be met with some of Walt Disney's favorite flavors: Chantilly cream and cinnamon-spiced apples.

06 Cheers To 50 Years! Dessert Courtesy of Collette Reitz You can order this gigantic sundae — which is the definition of “do it for the ‘Gram” — at the Plaza Restaurant located at the end of Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom. The Mickey pretzel will probably catch your eye first, but there's a lot that goes into this sweet dessert. This treat literally has it all: chocolate and vanilla ice cream scoops, brownies, hot fudge, cookie crumbles, pretzel rods, whipped cream, caramel sauce, and EARidescent sugar, plus a giant Mickey pretzel with a chocolate drizzle.

07 Yuzu Mousse Cake Courtesy of Collette Reitz At Epcot's Teppan Edo you can get a Yuzu Mousse Cake that is almost too pretty to eat. The bite features a Kinako Crumb cake (a Japanese cake made from roasted soybean flour) that's gorgeously decorated with gold flakes, chocolate rocks, matcha cream, and a sparkling yuzu sauce.

08 Chocolate Pyramid Courtesy of Collette Reitz This pretty chocolate dessert serves up even more than meets the eye. Full of pretty rainbow colors across the chocolate pyramid, the inside is full of a Mexican chocolate mousse and toffee. The pyramid itself rests on top of a traditional Tres Leches cake with scoops of ice cream. You'll need to head to Epcot’s San Angel Inn Restaurante or La Hacienda de San Angel to get one.

09 50th Celebration Tart Courtesy of Disney World At Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts, head into The Market at Ale and Compass to snag this sweet bite. The 50th Celebration Tart features a birthday cake mousse on top of a vanilla tart shell, which is filled with chocolate. The bite also features mini chocolate crisp pearls, fondant, chocolate accents, and buttercream, all dressed up in pretty gold and blue colors.

10 Glimmer and Shimmer Pineapple Mousse At the Trolly Car Café in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can get this adorable pineapple-themed dessert. The treat features a golden pineapple mousse resting on top of a toasted coconut crisp, complete with a matcha sponge cake and caramel cream.

11 Squids Revenge Courtesy of Disney World Those 21 and over and brave enough to head to the deep end can get the Squids Revenge Drink at the Be Our Guest Restaurant. It’s a brightly colored michelada with a blue salted rim, garnished with cucumber and charred octopus. The sip is a nod to the classic Disney film 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea.

12 Lemon Chiffon Cake Courtesy of Collette Reitz Available at Sunshine Seasons in Epcot, the Lemon Chiffon Cake features perfect layers of cake (again in one of Walt’s favorite flavors), and blueberry mousse, topped with pretty blue frosting and Mickey-inspired sprinkles. To top it off, it’s served on a festive plat with a Cinderella Castle and Mickey design.

13 EARidescent Sip-A-Bration Courtesy of Collette Reitz This non-alcoholic sip is served in a 50th Celebration Cup and features Minute Maid Premium Lemonade. When you add a surprise ingredient character like yellow Pluto, green Donald Duck, red Mickey, or blue Minnie to your drink, it changes the color to the character’s hue and turns into a fruit punch flavor.

14 Chocolate Pigñata Disney Parks There’s a lot going on in this pun-tastic 50th anniversary offering found at Frontera Cocina in Disney Springs. It starts with a chocolate shell that’s filled with cajeta (caramelized goat’s milk), chipotle bacon crumble, candied orange, and Maria cookies. Adding to the fun, it comes with a mallet for smashing (it is a piñata, after all), and it serves two.

15 Hand-Dipped 50th Celebration Mickey Premium Bar Disney Parks Blog The mouse at the middle of the year-plus celebration is honored in many treats. This version of Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar found at Drinkwallah in Animal Kingdom starts with a classic chocolate bar with vanilla ice cream inside, but then it gets celebratory AF. The bar is dipped in blue raspberry-flavored coating and topped with celebration sprinkles and pixie dust.

There are so many new food and drink items at Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebration, so the hardest part will be choosing what to get — but just don’t forget to snap a pic.

