Celebrate Disney World's 50th Anniversary With Festive New Merch

Disney World in Orlando, Florida is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021 with a new merch collection that’s so festive. If you’re a fan of spirit jerseys and Minnie ears, this limited-edition apparel and accessories collection was practically made for you. With plenty of sparkles and shimmer to go around, you’ll want to know where to buy Disney World’s 50th anniversary merch that also includes retro designs to throw it back to classic collectables.

Walt Disney dropped a preview of its new merch collection on Aug. 6, just in time for Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration — dubbed The World’s Most Magical Celebration — which kicks off on Oct. 1, 2021. If you’re planning on joining in on the festivities (which BTW, is an 18-month long celebration at the theme park you know and love) you’ll certainly want to be decked out with some magical merch.

For those looking to get a jumpstart on the party, you can purchase pieces from the pre-celebration collection at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando beginning Aug. 12. The pre-celebration collection includes a festive tumbler and T-shirts. If you’re a Disney World Annual Passholder, there’s even a special long-sleeve T-shirt that has “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” printed on the front and “Passholder” on the side.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

There are three collections that’ll drop at the start of the 50th anniversary celebration: the Celebration Collection, the Disney Castle Collection, and the Vault Collection. You’ll be able to purchase the items at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and select items at shopDisney.com beginning Oct. 1.

The Celebration Collection features items such as Dooney & Bourke accessories, ears, a photo frame, and a soap dispenser all decked out in Disney’s 50th anniversary design, which has “Walt Disney World 50” printed in gold.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

The Disney Castle Collection is inspired by the Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom, and comes with ornaments, a castle-themed mug, and a Minnie Mouse headband that lights up.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

The Vault Collection honors the history of Walt Disney by putting a spin on the OG Mickey Mouse ear hat and Minnie headband, retro T-shirt designs, and vintage plush toys.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Courtesy of Disney Parks

In late October 2021, you’ll be able to get your hands on items in the EARidescent Collection, which features the same EARidescent color on Cinderella Castle. You can add a splash of color to your outfit with the EARidescent mini-backpack by Loungefly, a Spirit Jersey, and Minnie ears.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Finally, the Luxe Logo Collection will be released in November 2021, and it’s a special lineup of upscale apparel and accessories. According to the brand, you’ll want to look out for more details on the items in the lineup coming soon, but from a preview photo, it looks like it will include a matching black tracksuit with a 50th anniversary Disney World logo in gold.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

With festive new merch, get ready to celebrate Disney World’s 50th anniversary in style.

