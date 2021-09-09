These Gold Character Statues Popping Up Around Disney World Are So Magical

As if a trip to the happiest place on Earth isn’t already filled with enough photo ops, Disney World is giving fans another opportunity to grab some Instagram-worthy pics. Oct. 1, 2021 marks Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, and the Florida theme park is inviting guests to celebrate the milestone with some magical touches. In addition to other festive details throughout the Orlando theme parks, there are 50 gilded statues of some of your fave characters. Whether or not you’re planning to make a trip to the parks soon, you’ll want to check out these photos of Disney’s gold character statutes for the 50th anniversary.

The Disney Parks Blog first announced “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in August 2021, before unveiling a first look at the gold statues on Thursday, Sept. 9. The 18-month long festivities will include an anniversary theme song, a new EARidescent glow to make the Cinderella Castle, Spaceship Earth, Hollywood Tower Hotel, and the Tree of Life shine at night, new nighttime spectaculars, and 50 golden statues.

Aptly called the “Disney Fab 50 Character Collection,” guests can explore the Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom to spot the special statutes. In the lead-up to the celebration, Disney Food Blog snagged some first-look photos of the statues at the Magic Kingdom in an Instagram post on Thursday, Sept. 9, and they’re even more adorable than you ever could have imagined.

This snap shows a golden Chip and Dale statue in front of the Cinderella Castle, the duo arm-in-arm and smiling:

A gold Tinkerbell is appropriately placed above park-goers heads, on a faux tree in the park:

It wouldn’t be a Disney celebration without Mickey Mouse, who stands happily in one of the garden beds:

And right beside Mickey, Minnie Mouse is waiting for your photo op looking as fabulous as ever:

Near one of the park’s ponds, you’ll find Winnie the Pooh and Piglet mid-hug:

Dumbo fans can spot the elephant with his pal Timothy Q. Mouse, who’s taking his hat off and standing on Dumbo’s trunk:

The Disney Parks Blog also shared some photos of the first gold statues to hit Disney World parks.

A mouse is nothing without his pal Pluto, who is near the Cinderella Castle looking like the good boy he is:

Other Mickey and friends additions also include Donald and Daisy Duck, each in a photo-ready pose:

For another sneak peek, you can watch Disney Parks’ first look video below:

If the other gold statues for Disney World’s 50th anniversary are as adorable as these, fans will want to stop to snap a pic each time they pass one.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.