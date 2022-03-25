How To Get Pepsi’s New Maple Syrup-Flavored Cola With Major Pancake Vibes

You might get breakfast vibes the next time you sip a Pepsi thanks to the brand’s new limited-edition flavor: Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola. The company launched the sweet combo in partnership with IHOP, but you won’t find this exclusive flavor on store shelves. In fact, only 2,000 Pepsi fans will get to try it. If you’re wondering how to be one of the lucky ones to get Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola, here are all the details on the #ShowUsYourStack sweepstakes.

The unique collaboration follows in the steps of several other limited-edition Pepsi flavors launched in 2021, including spring sips like Pepsi and Peep's marshmallow cola and Pepsi and Cracker Jack's caramel peanut popcorn cola. As for Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola, it’s described by Pepsi in a press release as having an “indulgent flavor profile of maple syrup with the crisp, refreshing caramel notes of a Pepsi.” For a taste of it yourself, try your hand at the sweepstakes.

Through March 29, you can post a photo or video of a pancake stack on Instagram or Twitter and tag #ShowUsYourStack, #PepsiSweepstakes, and @IHOP. You must also follow @Pepsi on Twitter or Instagram for the duration of the giveaway, until March 29. As a nod to the iconic IHOP pancakes, entrants are encouraged to show off fluffy pancake stacks that are traditionally served with maple syrup. You can check out the label on the can if you need some inspo.

Pro tip: You can enter once on Instagram and submit another entry on Twitter to increase your odds, but only once on each platform. To enter the old school way, you can mail in an entry to Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola Sweepstakes, c/o GSE, PO Box 130, Dept. 22-8107-05, Glencoe, MN 55336-0130. Pepsi will select 2,000 winners on April 6, and each winner will receive two cans of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola, and one extra lucky winner will receive a custom Pepsi spout to achieve the perfect pour. The sweepstakes is open to anyone 18 or older located in the United States, but some exclusions apply. For more information, visit Pepsi and click on "Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola Sweepstakes."

Even if you don't win the sweepstakes, you still got to enjoy some delicious pancakes, which I think makes you a winner any day.