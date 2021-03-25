In addition to being one of the sweetest Easter treats, Peeps' marshmallow chick and bunny shapes also totally spark some nostalgia. You probably remember them from your Easter baskets as a kid, but now you can get ready to experience them in a whole new way. You've probably never though of combining Pepsi and Peeps, but that's OK, because Pepsi did it for you. Seriously, Pepsi and Peeps launched a sip that's an unexpected mash-up of cola and marshmallow flavors. The exclusive flavor won't be around for long (or even in stores), so if marshmallow-flavored cola sounds like your vibe, here's how to get Peeps-flavored Pepsi.

It may take a minute to adjust to the thought of Peeps in your Pepsi, but you can rest assured it's just the Peeps flavor that will be in the classic cola. According to the release, the new sip "combines the crisp, refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the pillowy-soft and sweet Peeps Marshmallow flavor." Unfortunately, the sweet soda won't be available in stores, so if you want a taste, get ready to test your luck. Starting on Thursday, March 25, you can enter the #HangingWithMyPEEPS sweepstakes for a chance to win a three-pack of 7.5-ounce mini cans of Peeps-flavored Pepsi. Oh, and the cans are totally Instagram-worthy in blue, pink, and yellow colors.

To enter for a chance to win Peeps-flavored Pepsi, head to Twitter or Instagram and post a photo of yourself enjoying a springtime activity with some Peeps Marshmallow Chicks or Bunnies. Before submitting, make sure to tag @Pepsi's Instagram account or the brand's Twitter account and include the hashtags #HangingWithMyPEEPS and #PepsiSweepstakes.

You can also submit a mail-in entry with your name, mailing address, phone number, and email — addressed to Pepsi Peeps Sweepstakes, c/o GSE, PO Box 130, Dept. 21-8117, Glencoe, MN 55336-0130 — for a chance to win. If you're feeling extra lucky, you can submit up to two entries by 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 31 using two out of three options: Instagram, Twitter, or mail-in.

Courtesy of Pepsi x Peeps

After the contest ends, 10 grand prize winners will be selected via random drawing around Wednesday, April 7, and receive a collector’s edition of the three-can pack of the Peeps-flavored Pepsi. There will also be 3,160 first prize winners who will receive a three-pack of the Peeps-flavored Pepsi and one five-pack of Peeps.

It's not clear when the winners will receive their exclusive Peeps-flavored soda, but since it's a spring-inspired sip, fans shouldn't have to wait too long.

The flavor combo may not be everyone's ~thing~, but if it sounds like your jam, make sure you enter before the contest is up. If you don't win, you can still enjoy the Peeps seasonal candies and OG Pepsi. When heading to the store to stock up on the iconic Easter sweets, remember to follow the CDC's most updated guidance on social distancing and masking.