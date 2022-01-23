Get ready for an unlikely collab that’ll certainly sweeten things up in 2022. Pepsi partnered with Randy’s Donuts to release the first-ever Pepsi ColaCream Donut, and the bite even features pop rocks inside for extra fun. If you’re ready to chow down on some soda-flavored goodness, here’s how to buy Pepsi’s ColaCream Donut from Randy’s Donut.

Pepsi surprised foodies everywhere when it dropped its ColaCream Donut at Randy’s Donuts on Sunday, Jan. 23, and it’s certainly a treat for any fans looking to sweeten up their year with a soda-flavored treat. The limited-edition bite is a tribute to those classic soda shop flavors with a combo of Pepsi-Cola and cream flavors, and it comes with the iconic red, white, and blue Pepsi globe in icing on top. On the inside, you’ll also find a mix of pop rocks for even more fun and flavor.

You can purchase the first-ever Pepsi ColaCream Donut exclusively at the Randy’s Donuts OG Inglewood location in California. The new donut comes in the Pepsi ColaCream Combo Box ($5), which also includes a 20-ounce Pepsi. BTW, the Pepsi ColaCream Donut is only available through Feb. 20, so you’ll want to get your hands on a treat before it disappears.

To make things even better, you could enter to win some sweet gifts during the Pepsi x Randy’s Donut giveaway. There are a few ways to enter, including scanning the QR code on your Pepsi ColaCream Combo Box or heading to PepsiRandysDonuts.com and submitting the entry form. You can also rack up an extra entry to the giveaway by sharing the special #PepsiRandysSweepstakes Instagram AR filter. Some gifts you could snag include limited-edition Pepsi x Randy’s Donut swag, Randy’s Donuts gift cards, a year’s supply of Pepsi, and custom Randy’s Donuts sneakers designed by artist Chad Carothers.

To celebrate the launch, Randy’s Donuts also dressed up the iconic giant donut at its OG Inglewood location with the Pepsi logo and colors. Before you head out to get your taste of the first-ever Pepsi ColaCream Donut, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.