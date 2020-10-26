Make all your Instagram Stories pop this Halloween season with spooky and festive songs. Whether you’re sharing a pumpkin patch vid or getting Halloween glam for your costume parties, your Stories are going to need a little extra oomph to bring home the spooky season vibes. And these Halloween songs for your Instagram Story are the perfect soundtrack for your Halloween festivities. Curate a vibe for your photos and videos with classics like Michael Jackson's "Thriller" and newer hits like “Brutal” by Olivia Rodrigo. It can be hard when there are so many bops to choose from, but this list with throwbacks and modern songs will make all your Halloween Instagram Stories seasonal AF.

When adding a song to your IG Story, first shoot or upload your photo or video in the Story Camera, and add your song of choice by tapping the sticker menu at the top of the screen, then scrolling down until you find the music icon. From there, search for one of the song names below and click to add it to your story. There are so many ways you can go for Halloween songs, from truly hardcore rock to up-tempo themes, so start taking your spooky season pics and vids for a chance to post up every holiday vibe on your ‘Gram this year.

Here are some Halloween song ideas to get you inspired.

1. “The Witches Are Back” from Hocus Pocus 2

It only took 29 years, but the Sanderson sisters are back for a chilling musical number by none other than Elton John. “The Witches Are Back,” and they’re coming for ya.

2. “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” by Beyoncé

This isn’t a traditional Halloween jam, but Beyoncé proves she’s out of this world with this supernatural track from her Renaissance album. As the song says, “please do not be alarmed, remain calm,” because this track will make your Halloween IG fire.

3. Squid Game Theme

The eerily creepy beats of “Way Back Then” is the backdrop to the Korean dystopian drama that became Netflix's most-watched show of all time after its premiere in 2021. You might also like Zedd’s remix that blasts the beats.

4. “Brutal” by Olivia Rodrigo

TBH, being a teenager can be pretty scary. Olivia Rodrigo perfectly captured teen angst in her song “Brutal.” You can also get some costume inspo from all her ~lewks~ in the video.

5. "Bury A Friend" by Billie Eilish

Considering the "Bad Guy" singer's dark 2019 single "Bury A Friend" is reportedly written from the perspective of a monster under her bed and is thought to have been inspired by an experience she had with sleep paralysis, it's the perfect pick to add some spookiness to your Story.

6. “Sweet but Psycho” by Ava Max

Ava Max becomes “Sweet but Psycho” in her pop song that depicts a girl misunderstood in a relationship. Truly horrifying.

7. Stranger Things Theme

Stranger Things 5 will be the shows last season, but you can pay tribute to the whole gang and get your Instagram followers pumped for more Eleven and Hopper by adding the theme from Stranger Things to your Story.

8. “Haunted” by Beyoncé

"Haunted" might not be about an actual haunting, but who needs an excuse to add some Queen Bey to their 'Gram? The single, which tells how the singer feels haunted by the expectations of her career and society, is accompanied by a pretty spooky yet glam music video which shows various ghosts living at a hotel.

9. “Wicked Games” by The Weeknd

There’s no playing games with The Weeknd. He’s bringing shame, pain, and so much emotion to the lyrics of this song that will “get you dancing with the Devil.”

10. “Nina’s Dream” from Black Swan

The thriller movie soundtrack by Clint Mansell could be a classic but it’s a modern rendition inspired by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s 1876 ballet score “Swan Lake.” You can find “Scene from Swan Lake” on your IG to bring the classical-creepy vibes.

11. “Monster” by Kanye West

This 2010 jam featuring Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, and Bon Iver is like a Halloween party in itself. You get bonus points if you're able to rap along to Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z's verses.

12. “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga

If you thought a toxic relationship wasn’t bad enough already, Mother Monster wants your bad romance and all the horrors that come with.

13. “Spooky Scary Skeletons” by Andrew Gold

A 1996 Halloween classic that doesn’t go out of style and became the soundtrack of a TikTok trend in 2019. The “Spooky Scary Skeletons” will “send shivers down your spine” and a few moves.

14. “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas

This Halloween track that haunts Tim Burton’s 1993 film, The Nightmare Before Christmas, will bring the spooky season vibes to all your Stories in October. It’s bound to make everyone scream for “This is Halloween.”

15. "I Put A Spell On You" From Hocus Pocus

For a more traditional Halloween favorite, pay homage to the Sanderson sisters by picking "I Put A Spell On You" from the movie Hocus Pocus to accompany your pumpkin carving or another seasonal tradition.

16. “Creep” by Radiohead

Radiohead’s top single might be about feeling like a “creep” and a “weirdo,” but there’s no doubt the sultry alt-rock song belongs on the Halloween charts.

17. “Black Magic Woman” by Santana

Classic rock fans might want to pick the 1986 "Black Magic Woman" by Santana, which is about a man who is in love with a woman and feels like he's under her spell.

18. “Ghostbusters” By Ray Parker Jr.

An iconic song for an iconic movie. The 1984 theme song for the ghost catching trio is calling your name in catchy Halloween fashion.

19. “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell

Do you always feel like somebody’s watching you? This is the Halloween song for you to send chills down your spine and maybe a dance move or two.

20. “Bark at the Moon” By Ozzy Osbourne

This 1983 hit from Osbourne’s album of the same name is back from the dead. It’s “returned to kill the light” and if you listen closely, “you’ll hear him bark at the moon.”

21. “Thriller” By Michael Jackson

The 1984 hit “Thriller” shows Jackson transforming into a werewolf and then a zombie, and it’s an upbeat but classic pick for the season that'll have you dancing and singing along.

22. “Highway to Hell” By AC/DC

Rock band AC/DC’s electrifying beats are the soundtrack for a one-way trip on the “Highway to Hell” and there’s no looking back.

23. “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads

You better run away because a “Psycho Killer” is on the loose. The 1977 hit tells the story of a murderer and realizing what he did, sung in English and French. As the song goes, “Qu'est-ce que c'est?”

24. “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder

If you believe in superstitions, Stevie Wonder’s 1972 hit was written for you. From ladders to broken glass, the legendary singer has superstitions for days.

25. “Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett

While "Monster Mash" might have come out in 1962, it's stood the test of time as a Halloween favorite. To take things up a notch, get your friends to bust a move by doing the "Monster Mash" dance.

Make your countdown to the scariest night of the year an extra catchy one by trying any of these Halloween songs on your Instagram Story. As they say, pics or it didn’t happen.