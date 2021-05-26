Dunkin' Is Serving New Lemonade Sips & Berry Donuts This Summer

Dunkin’ is going all out for summer with some new options to keep you vibing. The Boston-based chain introduced some fruity offerings like Lemonade Refreshers and a berry-flavored donut that might be your new faves. To get the low-down on the treats, here’s the scoop on Dunkin’s new summer menu.

Dunkin’ unveiled its summer menu on Wednesday, May 26, and it’s full of seasonal flavors you can start enjoying in time for Memorial Day weekend. Coming in hot are the new Berry Powdered Donuts and Berry Powdered Munchkins. Featuring Dunkin’s signature donut recipe and tossed in a berry-flavored powder that provides an Instagram-worthy shade of pink, the donuts will be a sweet treat to pair with a Refresher.

Speaking of Refreshers, Dunkin’s summer menu sip is the Lemonade Refresher, which comes in three flavors — Strawberry-Flavored Lemonade, Peach-Flavored Lemonade, and Blueberry-Flavored Lemonade. Dunkin’s Lemonade Refreshers combine lemonade, flavored fruit concentrate, and B vitamins for an energy boost and feature pretty shades of pink, orange, and purple. These new sips come on the heels of another recent Refreshers release: Dunkin’s Coconut Refreshers, which debuted on April 28. So, you have plenty of ‘Gram-worthy drink options that’ll give you a boost. You can also order a classic lemonade from Dunkin’ if you’re craving the traditional option.

Any flavor Lemonade Refresher will cost you $2.99 for a small, $3.29 for a medium-sized sip, and $3.59 for a large. To complement the fruity flavors of your refresher, you can also get a Berry Powdered Donut for $1.09.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

The seasonal offerings will be available at Dunkin’ locations nationwide for a limited time through the summer. If you’re ready to try the citrusy sip and you’re a DD Perks member, you can score 3x the points when you buy any Dunkin’ Lemonade Refresher through Tuesday, June 8.

For another pre-summer treat, you can score a free classic donut of your choice when you buy any beverage at a participating Dunkin’ location on National Donut Day, Friday, June 4. To further rep your love for Dunkin’, you can also grab a limited-edition customizable item from the brand’s #NationalDonutDay collection, which debuts online on Shop Dunkin at noon ET on Thursday, June 3. When heading to Dunkin’ to try out the new summer menu, keep in mind the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.