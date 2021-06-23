Dunkin’ Is Testing Kombucha & Coconut Water Cold Brew This Summer

Dunkin’ is here to quench your thirst with some non-coffee sips that sound so refreshing. On the heels of releasing Coconut and Lemonade Refreshers, the Boston-based chain announced some new test items that are so perfect for summer. Tea stans will be happy to know Dunkin’ is testing kombucha for summer 2021, as well as a new Dunkin’ Cold Brew made with coconut water. Here’s everything you need to know about these summer test items.

Dunkin’ unveiled its kombucha on Wednesday, June 23, and the brand describes Dunkin’ Kombucha blend as a flavorful, fermented tea made with prebiotics to help support your gut health. Customers near the test locations in Albany, New York, and Charlotte, North Carolina, can try the kombucha in two flavors — Fuji Apple Berry flavor and Blueberry Lemon — for a limited time this summer. A medium will cost you $3.29, and participating locations may also offer a $3 Dunkin’ Kombucha in the early weeks of its launch, per Dunkin’.

Kombucha is generally made by fermenting green or black tea with beneficial bacteria and yeast. It’s not clear how much, if any, caffeine is in Dunkin’s Kombucha — but since it’s made with tea, it’s still a perfect summer pick-me-up.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

For coffee purists, Dunkin’ is also testing ElectroBrew Cold Brew, a coconut water-infused cold brew coffee packed with electrolytes, at select stores in Springfield, Massachusetts; and Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach in Florida. You can try the ElectroBrew for a limited time for $3.99 for a medium, which is about 70 cents more than a $3.29 medium cold brew.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Unfortunately, if you aren’t near a test city, you’ll have to wait and see if Dunkin’ plans to expand its kombucha and ElectroBrew offerings in the future, but you can still try the new Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee, Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, and Smoked Vanilla Iced Lattes sips at participating locations nationwide.

The Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew and Latte offerings feature a medium roast sip with notes of cocoa and toasted nuts accompanied with Dunkin’s Smoked Vanilla-flavored syrup. The Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam also features a marshmallow-like taste when combining the cold foam with the chocolate notes in Dunkin’s signature Cold Brew, with a flavor mash-up similar to s’mores.

Dunkin’ is also offering fans of its Sunrise Batch Coffee a sweet deal. When you order a medium-sized iced or hot Sunrise Batch Coffee through July 20, you’ll get it for just $2.

Whether you’re able to try Dunkin’s kombucha yet or not, you can still head to pick up your go-to sip from Dunkin’. If you’re going to your nearest Dunkin’ location, remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.