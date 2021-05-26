Here Are The Dunkin’ Drinks With The Most Caffeine To Keep You Going

When picking a caffeinated sip from Dunkin’ to fuel your day, some choices are better than others for *literally* getting you the most bang for your buck. Some options are a no-brainer (read: Extra Charged Coffee), but there are some sneaky sips that actually pack a punch in the energy department.

To help you make the most of your next Dunkin’ run, we compiled 11 Dunkin’ drinks with the most caffeine. All the caffeine counts are based on a medium size, according to information on the Dunkin’ website. Click through to discover your next pick-me-up.