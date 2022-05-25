Summer is the season of strawberries, and this year is about to be sweeter than ever. Driscoll’s added a new innovative flavor to its lineup of premium strawberries, called Tropical Bliss, and it might just become your new summer favorite. The unique berries are only available at select retailers, though, so if you want to score the strawberries for yourself, be prepared to put in the work to find them. Here’s what you need to know about where to buy Driscoll’s Tropical Bliss strawberries that taste like pineapple.

Driscoll’s added the new Tropical Bliss strawberry flavor to its lineup of premium, high-flavor strawberries on May 24. These vacation-inspired bites are made with a refreshingly unique mix of the classic taste of sweet berries, as well as some light notes of tropical punch, passionfruit, and pineapple that drive home a powerfully sweet taste. Though you’ll definitely want to keep an eye out for these good-good berries at the grocery store, don’t expect them to be red like your typical strawberries.

The Tropical Bliss strawberries actually feature naturally white and yellow hues, which means they might be harder to spot at first. Not to mention, they nearly resemble the trendy white strawberries on TikTok known as pineberries, so make sure you’re paying close attention to the label when you go to scoop them up.

In order to score the sweet new strawberry flavor, however, you’ll need to know where you can find them. Though Driscoll’s products are available at plenty of grocery chains across the country, only a select number carry Driscoll’s collection of specialty berries.

According to the Where To Buy page on the Driscoll’s website, the brand’s assortment of specialty berries, including Tropical Bliss strawberries, are only available at 18 retailers nationwide:

Albertsons

Big Y

Dorothy Lane Markets

Giant Foods

Hannaford

Heinen's

Hy-Vee

King Soopers

Kroger

Lunds & Byerly's

Publix

Schnucks

Shaws

Sprouts Farmers Market

Stop & Shop

The Giant Food Company

Wegmans

Whole Foods Market

Like all of Driscoll’s specialty berries, the Tropical Bliss strawberries will only be available in stores while they’re in season from May to September. According to an email from Driscoll’s to Elite Daily, the growing season-window for the brand’s premium strawberry collection is extremely short due to the amount of attention and nurturing each flavor requires, which is why the Tropical Bliss berries will only be around for a short time. The company also shared that supplies for the new flavor are limited, so you want to try the ultra sweet fruit for yourself, you’ll probably want to snag a box sooner rather than later.

IYDK, the new Tropical Bliss berries joins Driscoll’s lineup of premium, high-flavor strawberries alongside the Sweetest Batch and Rosé Strawberry varieties. The Sweetest Batch bites feature delectable notes of fruit punch and strawberry candy, while the Rosé Strawberries are reminiscent of your favorite summer wine, thanks to their light pink coloration and hints of peach, florals, and pink lemonade.

With so many strawberry varieties to try, it’s shaping up to be one tasty summer. Before running out to the store to score a taste of the limited-time Tropical Bliss strawberry delights, remember to check CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.