TikTok Is Loving These White Strawberries — Here’s Where You Can Find Them

Even though spring has just sprung, the pineberry craze already has people thinking ahead to summer. ICYDK, pineberries are white-colored strawberries that taste like a mix of different fruits, and they also happen to be TikTok’s latest obsession. Luckily for tried and true members of the TikTok-made-me-do-it camp, the fun new fruit is already popping up at retailers nationwide, so if you’re looking for the scoop on where to buy pineberries, ya know, to join the white strawberry trend — I’ve got some answers.

If you’re not up to date on the funky new fruit, here’s what you need to know. Pineberries, also known as white strawberries, are strawberries that feature a white base with hints of pink, and they are covered in red seeds instead of white. It may not look like it (or taste like it), but pineberries are almost genetically identical to red strawberries, according to Wish Farms’ pineberries FAQ webpage.

If you come across a pack of pineberries to buy at the supermarket, they’re likely from Florida-based Wish Farms. The farm has been selling its white strawberries, which they call “Pink-A-Boos,” for a while, but it wasn’t until early 2022 that the aesthetically pleasing (and sometimes overly expensive) fruit started taking TikTok by storm. According to the Wish Farms FAQ page, pineberries get their Instagram-worthy coloring from their low acidity content, and taste like a mix of strawberries, pineapples, pears, and apricots. Basically, they taste like all the best fruits in one.

Where To Buy Pineberries

You don’t have to be local to Wish Farms to get your hands on some pineberries, because retailers like Aldi, Costco, and Trader Joe’s have the hookup on your next favorite fruit. Here’s where you can go to buy pineberries, and then hop on TikTok with all your white strawberry hot takes.

Aldi

As of March 23, you can buy Wish Farms’ 10-ounce packs of pineberries at Aldi. Though they’re only available for a limited time, these goodies will cost you just $4.49 a pack. TGFAF (thank goodness for Aldi Finds).

Costco

According to a TikTok from @PrincessJonalynxo, Costco customers can buy a 10-ounce pack of Pink-A-Boos for $4.99. The brunch snack is on me, besties.

Trader Joe’s

TikTok user @AngelaScarfia found Winter Frost Pineberries from Parksdale Farms at Trader Joe’s, and according to this image from Reddit user u/dapielil, these 10-ounce packs will run you $5.99.

Hannaford

Run, don’t walk to your nearest Hannaford, because the supermarket chain also carries 10-ounce packs of Wish Farms white strawberries for $5.99. Everyone say, “thank you, Wish Farms.”

Publix

According to this TikTok from @CrazyCatChicsCloset, Publix shoppers can also buy 10-ounce packs of Pink-A-Boos at the grocery store giant, though it’s unclear how much they cost.

The Fresh Market

If you’re looking for even more options, 10-ounce packs of the unique treat can also be found at The Fresh Market for $7.99.

Stew Leonard’s

For a price tag of $5.99, you can buy a 10-ounce pack of pineberries from Stew Leonard’s and score a trip to the petting zoo. IYKYK.

According to the Wish Farms website, fans of the new fruit can also snag a pack of Pink-A-Boos at other retailers like Kroger, Winn-Dixie, Sprouts Farmers Market, BJ’s, and more. Feeling #blessed with so many options.

No matter what grocery store you snag your pineberries from, remember to check CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before your next visit.