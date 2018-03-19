You’re in luck if you're in need of a bit of sunshine to brighten up your mood, because March 20 marks the official start of spring. It's right around the corner, even if it still seems like it's oh-so-far away as we're coping with this cold AF weather, and the hype is real. The promise of lovely sunshine-filled days and beautiful, blooming flowers is more than enough to melt the cold, icy memories of the long winter season. So naturally, what should you be doing at this very moment? Looking for spring quotes for Instagram to pair with all of your flowery sundress pictures, of course.

Any passionate Insta user will tell you that you need to have a few quotes stocked up each season for those times when you really just want to bask in the glory of what the weather has to offer. Positive spring quotes will excite your friends and followers for the fresh, sunny season ahead. Maybe you've gone hiking through a lush green trail, you’re planning an outdoor garden party, or you're scoping out a stunning field of flowers in the cutest outfit imaginable. Whatever the picture may be, you want the perfect spring picture quotes to match it.

Instead of looking through hundreds of spring captions to find the perfect one, check out this list of 45 hot spring quotes first. They're sweet, simple reminders to enjoy this upcoming season and everything it has to offer us.

martin-dm/E+/Getty Images

"Spring: A lovely reminder of how beautiful change can truly be." — Unknown "It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold. When it is summer in the light and winter in the cold." — Charles Dickens "No matter how long the winter, spring is sure to come." — Proverb "She was a bit like spring; wild as the wind and fickle as weather, but her love ran deep as tree roots." —Unknown "I'm sorry for the things I said when it was winter." — Unknown "Hello, spring." — Unknown "There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature — the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter." — Rachel Carson "Nature does not hurry, and yet everything is accomplished." — Lao Tzu "She smelled of sun and daisies with a hint of river water." — Katie Daisy "How lovely the silence of growing things." — Unknown "If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant." — Anne Bradstreet "And I think to myself, what a wonderful world." — Louis Armstrong "To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow." — Audrey Hepburn "My favorite weather is bird-chirping weather." — Terri Guillemets "Alright, spring, do your thing." — Unknown "Some old-fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat." — Laura Ingalls Wilder "I must have flowers. Always, always." — Claude Monet "Bloom where you are planted." — Unknown "Here comes the sun." — The Beatles "Smile, it's spring." — Unknown "A kind word is like a spring day." — Russian Proverb "If winter has the courage to bloom into spring who says I can't bloom just the same?" — S. R. W. "Spring will come and so will happiness. Hold on. Life will get warmer." — Anita Krizzan "Wherever you are, be all there." — Jim Elliot "Sunshine is the best medicine." — Unknown "No rain, no flowers." — Unknown "The best time for new beginnings is now." — Unknown "I was made for sunny days." — The Weepies "Let your joy burst forth, like flowers in the spring." — Unknown "The earth laughs in flowers." — Ralph Waldo Emerson "I've got sunshine on a cloudy day." — The Temptations "Seasons change, and so do we." — NikkiChe “In a field of roses, be a wildflower.” — Unknown “Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s party.’” — Robin Williams “Peony for your thoughts.” — Unknown “You’re my best bud.” — Unknown “Cover me in daisies.” — Katy Perry “A perfect spring day! Enjoy it while it lasts, because you don’t know what’s coming.” — Marty Rubin “It would be a shame to miss New York in the spring.” — You’ve Got Mail “You grow, girl.” — Unknown “My love for you blossoms like spring.” — Unknown “Happiness blooms from within.” — Unknown “Let your dreams blossom.” — Unknown “Plant your own garden and decorate your own soul.” —Jorge Luis Borges “It’s a beautiful time of year for a new beginning.” — Unknown