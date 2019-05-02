So many things are sweeter in the summertime. Lemonade tastes like it has an extra scoop of sugar in it and refrigerators are filled with fresh fruit that’s in season like strawberries and pineapple slices. The days are longer with plenty of sunshine for making even more memories, taking Polaroid pictures, and seeing the stars from rooftops hours after clocking out of work. Every moment feels movie-worthy, or like a vacation. If you’re embracing these vibes, you may be looking for some summer vacation ideas for couples so that you can truly make the most of the beautiful months to come with bae.

These dreamy baecation ideas will leave you two feeling refreshed, relaxed, and sun-kissed. It’s amazing to travel with someone you love —long lines at the airport, getting lost on the way to find your accommodations, and every other hiccup that might happen is somehow, well, better, because they're by your side. Exploring places for the first time, eating at new restaurants, trying new things, and finding cute coves to call "yours" is simply incredible, too.

You'll want to celebrate and cue some confetti in the spirit of traveling together when you buy your plane tickets or head to one of these seven summer hot spots. To the beach and beyond, these weekend baecation ideas are guaranteed to be the highlight of your summer.

01 Cape May, New Jersey Shutterstock First on your list of summer travel ideas for you and bae is Cape May, New Jersey. It's filled with Victorian architecture, picturesque beaches, and cute places to go shopping on a rainy afternoon. You'll never be bored, and you'll be able to relax and take Instagram-worthy pictures all in one trip. The best part? If you two don't have a lot of time to spend on a vacation this summer because your schedules are pretty jam-packed with work and seeing friends, this is a fairly easy destination to get to on the east coast. A long plane ride across an ocean is not required.

02 San Clemente, California Shutterstock The west coast really is the "best coast" when it comes to summer travel. That's because there are so many colorful walls you can pose with, observatories you can go to to see the stars, and cities you can visit in a single road trip. But, if you're planning a summer trip with bae, you should prioritize the cute beach town of San Clemente, California. You should hop on a plane to the palm trees and plan on soaking up the brightest sun beams. Sunscreen and a tropical bathing suit will be essentials, especially if you want to take a surfing lesson or watch a sunset near the San Clemente Pier.

03 Cannon Beach, Oregon Shutterstock This planet has a lot of destinations that will take your breath away. From the waterfalls, to the red rock, and all the hiking trails in between, it's really difficult to pick just one. But if you head to Cannon Beach, Oregon, this summer, it won't disappoint. You and your SO will drive into the Pacific Northwest and instantly be impressed by the mountains and tall trees. You'll pull up to the beach and see people walking their pups or hanging out near bonfires, and think, "Wow! This is really rad." Not only does Cannon Beach boast a cute town with lots of cute shops and restaurants, but the beach is one-of-a-kind with tide pools and a scenic Haystack Rock. Afterwards, you might head into Portland for some of the best doughnuts you'll ever have from Blue Star Donuts, and maybe some sushi, too.

04 Oahu, Hawaii Shutterstock Over the course of your relationship, you and bae might have come up with a bucket list of things you want to do together. Some of the items are food-related, and others are excursions or oceans you'd gladly take a dip in. Oahu, Hawaii should definitely be on that list. This baecation location seems so romantic, from its teal waves to its incredible culture. While you're there, you'll likely hang with the surfers on the North Shore, check out some amazing cafés, and go snorkeling, too.

05 Santorini, Greece Shutterstock For the adventurous couple who's down for a long plane ride, there are a bunch of islands off the coast of Greece that are patiently waiting for your arrival. One of those islands is Santorini — aka paradise. Now, you may have already heard of this destination, thanks to your favorite influencers on Instagram who have been there and done that. They likely gave you the 411 on where to find a fresh market, or get a good picture of the white houses stacked along the coastline. Don't sleep on this destination this summer, and text a message to your SO right now saying, "Let's go!"

06 Nice, France Shutterstock In the summertime, Nice, France, should definitely be on your radar for baecation ideas. The streets are lined with brightly colored houses and even the occasional palm tree. According to Lonely Planet, checking out Parc de la Colline du Château and the Cours Saleya markets are musts. Spend a week or even 10 days here, and your summer will go from average to straight-up heavenly.

07 Byron Bay, Australia Shutterstock Byron Bay, Australia, will make you fall in love all over again. It'll make your heart soar toward the clouds, and you say to your SO, "Can we live here someday?" You see, going to this destination won't be your normal summer vacation. It'll be an unforgettable adventure from day one. You'll likely go to the Cape Byron Lighthouse during your stay, and maybe take pictures and drink smoothies at The Pressed Pantry. Most importantly, you'll have a summer to remember with your love, and return home with lots of memories and stories from traveling the world together.

08 Zion National Park Shutterstock For couples who love to explore nature, heading to a national park this summer is one of the best weekend baecation ideas. Zion National Park located in the southwest region of Utah, offers breathtaking views of red rocks, various hiking trails, and a chance to turn your notification to OOO and disconnect from the real world. Stay in an AirBnb or find a nearby hotel with a sparkling pool for a relaxing weekend away.

09 Napa, California Shutterstock Calling all couples who are wine lovers. A visit to Napa, California should be on your summer travel plans if your dream vacation is sipping wine amongst the rolling vineyards in California. You and bae will soak in the sunshine while sharing a delicious charcuterie board, enjoying a wine tasting flight, and relaxing at a luxurious resort with a pool. Choose a few dreamy wineries to visit, and start making those reservations.

10 Austin, Texas Shutterstock This bustling city is full of different restaurants and bars, outdoor activities, and trendy hotels. Maybe the two of you will want to rent a boat and cruise around on the lake, or maybe bar hopping with your cowboy boots on is more your vibe. Whatever your idea of an epic summer baecation entails, Austin has you covered with endless possibilities.