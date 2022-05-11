This Popular Rosé Delivery Club Is Back With Some Major Upgrades

Rosé season is almost here, which means now is the perfect time to start stocking up on your pink wine inventory. If you’re over 21 and looking for an easy way to score your refreshments this summer, this perviously-exclusive wine club is about to make it so easy. That’s right — Summer Water Societé is back, and its 2022 subscription comes with some major upgrades.

Get ready to sip the summer away with Summer Water Societé. IYDK, Summer Water Societé is a wine subscription program from Summer Water that delivers the company’s beloved rosé directly to your door. If you’ve never tried Summer Water Rosé before, the aesthetically pleasing pink drink is made by the wine company Winc with grapes that were grown on the Central Coast of California and picked early for an extra refreshing taste. In the past, Summer Water Societé only allowed a limited number of subscribers to join the summertime club, but after the popular program’s seriously clutch relaunch on May 9, if you’re 21 or older, you and your besties are about to be swimming in rosé all year long.

The new Summer Water Societé features unlimited availability, which means anyone who wants to score some good-good rosé is free to join the club (no more waiting lists for you!). And speaking of free, it won’t cost you anything to sign up for the program. No, seriously — it’s free free. I love a good upgrade.

Summer Water Societé’s 2022 Upgrades

If that weren’t exciting enough, the program isn’t just a summer-exclusive anymore. Summer Water Societé is now officially offered year-round, which means you’ll be able to enjoy the taste of the summertime sip as you’re snuggling up by the fire in the middle of winter.

Or, if you prefer to save your rosé for those sunny days by the pool, you can always opt for a bottle of Summer Water’s chillable red to get you through the winter. Yup, the subscription program offers more than just rosé — with Societé, you’ll have your choice of either Summer Water Rosé, Summer Water Keep It Chill Red, or mini Summer Water Rosé Droplets. Each flavor can only be ordered in a multi-pack bundle, but as a subscriber, you’ll save 10% on your monthly order. Here’s how it works:

The Summer Water Rosé and Summer Water Keep It Chill Red are available in a 4-pack, 8-pack, and 12-pack.

The 4-packs will run you $72, the 8-packs cost $144, and the 12-packs are worth $194.

The Summer Water Rosé Droplets are only available in a a 24-pack for $120.

How To Join Summer Water Societé

To join the club, make sure to select “Join & Save” when adding a bundle to your cart. From there, you’ll be able to pick what you want, when you want it.

Summer Water Societé also offers much more customization and flexibility than before — and it comes stacked with perks, too. Not only will you save 10% on every bundle, but you’ll also earn free shipping, have access to exclusive product drops, and be gifted with fun in-box surprises. Plus, if you’re not in the mood to receive a new box every one, two, or three months, you can skip or cancel your subscription whenever you want.

Summer only comes once a year, but now you can make those pink wine days last all year long with Summer Water Societé’s new subscription program.