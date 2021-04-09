When the weather starts heating up, there's nothing quite like sipping on a chilled glass of rosé. Whether you're imbibing poolside or kicking back for patio season, there's a deal that'll keep you sipping all summer long. If it's rosé all the way for you, you'll want to know that Winc's Summer Water Societé rosé subscription is back for 2021, and there's so much pink wine to be had.

Winc knows the Instagram-worthy pink wine is synonymous with summer, which is why the brand is offering up its exclusive subscription for the fifth year in a row. Available as of Thursday, April 8, Winc's fan-favorite Summer Water Societé membership is bringing four months of wine shipments straight to its members' doors. To keep enjoying that "summer water"— aka very sippable rosé — you might want to sign up for Winc's premium membership.

Firs thing's first, Winc's Summer Water Societé subscription costs $89 per month or $356 in one lump sum. When you sign up, if you're 21 years or older, you'll receive four shipments — one in May, one in June, the third in July, and the final one in August. The shipments will include bottles of Summer Water Rosé, Droplets (mini, sharable rosé bottles), and Keep it Chill (a chilled red wine). You'll also score four mystery limited-edition Summer Water Rosé bottles as your last shipment.

Courtesy of Winc

The 2021 membership is a unique take from the previous years (namely, you get extra wine), but you also get a "sip through the centuries" theme, celebrating 1821 through 2121, from the Victorian Era to the Roaring '20s to the ~future~. TBH, it's really just a fun theme to go along with so. much. wine. So, let's get to the goods.

In total, the membership gets you 12 of the brand's 750-milliliter bottles (four in each May, July, and August shipment) and 24 mini 187-milliliter bottles in June (which are equal to six regular bottles of wine). That means you'll basically get 18 full bottles of wine for just over $20 a piece. If you opt to prepay the full amount, you can score 10% off the total price, which brings the total price to $320 would make it just under $18 per bottle. It might be a little more cash than you're used to doling out for a bottle, but you can always split the subscription with a friend or two. However you choose to pay, shipping is free, so you don't need to worry about extra costs getting in the way of your rosé.

If you're wondering what the sips taste like, you can expect Summer Water Rosé to feature notes of orange peel, pink grapefruit, strawberry, and watermelon flavors with a crisp finish. Meanwhile, the red Keep it Chill wine features flavors like allspice, pomegranate, raspberry, and red cherry.

Courtesy of Winc

The membership is only available once a year, so you'll want to make sure you enroll ASAP. Enrollment lasts through Thursday, May 13, but it's possible it'll sell out sooner. In fact, over 1,000 people were waitlisted for 2018's membership, so it's best to act fast.

As you're waiting for that first shipment of Summer Water to hit your door, make sure to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking for any upcoming deliveries.