If you don’t have any trips to Disney World on the horizon, you might want to make some plans for the summer. In a few months, Disney will launch its newest wearable, the MagicBand+, and it’s about to save you so much time at the park and make your visits even more magical. Once you get the rundown on Disney’s MagicBand+ release date, how it works, and its secret hacks, you’ll be booking your next trip to the happiest place on earth in no time.

As the park’s 18-month long 50th Anniversary celebration continues, Disney is gearing up to enhance your visit for the festivities and beyond with a new wearable band and some unforgettable adventures. The MagicBand+, which is set to launch in the coming months, will provide visitors with access to a number of magical experiences, like bringing golden character sculptures to life and becoming a Batuu bounty hunter. Not only that, but you’ll also be able to enter the parks, guest rooms, and make retail and dining purchases with a simple tap of the band.

Like the OG wearable, the MagicBand+ will also come with special personalized gesture recognition surprises, as well as perks like customizable color-changing lights and immersive haptic light vibrations to bring the world around you to life.

Clearly, there’s a lot to look forward to when the upcoming band makes its Disney parks debut later this year. If you’re thinking of grabbing a MagicBand+ for your next trip, here’s what you’ll need to know first.

MagicBand+ Release Date

The MagicBand+ has no official release date as of May 11, but according to the Disney World website, the new wearable is expected to arrive at the Florida parks in summer 2022, and at Disneyland Resort later in 2022 . The features of the band may vary between the two parks.

How To Get MagicBand+

According to a blog post from the Disney Parks website, Disney Resort guests and Walt Disney World annual pass holders will be able to purchase their MagicBand+ at a discounted, pre-arrival price.

MagicBand+ Price

As of May 11, there’s no word on how much the new wearable will cost. The OG MagicBand, on the other hand, starts at $19.99, so that might give you any idea of what to expect.

MagicBand+ Designs

Though it’s unclear how many total MagicBand+ designs you’ll be able to choose from, you can definitely bank on at least five. To commemorate the special anniversary, there will be three 50th Anniversary designs decked out with fireworks and Cinderella’s castle on a pink, blue, or black band, as well as a white wearable that showcases the all the major EPCOT landmarks, and a gray Star Wars-inspired band with a black and red stripe down the center.

How To Use MagicBand+

Prepare to tap, talk, and hunt your way through Disney World, because the MagicBand+ is about to bring the magic to life. Plus, the new wearable can also be used for purchases and to enter the parks, so you can spend less time waiting and more time adventuring. Here’s how it works:

Interact With Disney 50th Statues

In honor of the 50th Anniversary celebration, Disney World has scattered upwards of 50 golden sculptures around the park based on your favorite characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck, and guests who opt to grab a MagicBand+ will actually get to see the sculptures come to life. No, seriously.

According to Elite Daily editor Lilli Petersen, who got a sneak preview of the MagicBand+ in May 2022, guests wearing a MagicBand+ can bring the statues to life just by getting close to them. Not only will you be able to wave to them, but they’ll even talk to you, too. Pretty magical if you ask me.

If you plan on speaking to a lot of statues, you might as well join the Disney Fab 50 Quest scavenger hunt on the Play Disney Parks app. Once you join the hunt, your MagicBand+ will provide you with hints and keep track of sculptures so that you can unlock digital prizes, like a special augmented reality feature.

Go On A Star Wars Bounty Hunt

You can also use your MagicBand+ to join the Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunt in the Black Spire Outpost. The MagicBand+ will serve as your guide as you search for numerous hidden virtual bounties by vibrating and lighting up green to indicate you’re on the right path, or red if you’re going the wrong way. Then, once you’ve found your prize, you’ll have to use the augmented reality thermal viewer in the Play Disney Parks app to uncover your bounty.

If you can’t get enough of the hunt, you’re in luck — according to Petersen, there are multiple characters to find, which means you can hunt for bounties multiple times over. Petersen also shared that the only place you can start the search is at The Garage by Black Spire Station in Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, so don’t forget to add that to your list of places to see before your trip.

Be A Part Of The Nighttime Spectacular

There’s no better way to end your day of magic than with a Nighttime Spectacular, and with the MagicBand+, you can be a part of the fun — as you watch the fireworks unfold, your band will compliment the night sky with colorful, flashing lights. The band even interacts with the 50th Anniversary celebration shows, like Harmonious at EPCOT and Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom.

MagicBand+ Hacks

There are so many ways you can use the MagicBand+ to get the most out of your trip, and there are plenty of hacks you can use that will take your experience to the next level. Once you get your hands on a MagicBand+, try these hacks for yourself to use the band to its full potential.

Keep An Eye On Your Band Near The Statues

If you’re focused on talking to all golden statues before the end of your trip, make sure to pay close attention to your band as you’re walking through the park. Your band will light up any time there’s a statue nearby that you can talk to, which means you’ll have a better chance of crossing off all the golden characters on your must-see list.

Group Waves To Statues Are A-OK

Speaking of statues, multiple people can wave at a statue at once. In fact, according to Petersen, a big group wave is more than OK, so you and your besties won’t have to take turns interacting with each statue you see.

Don’t Give Up If It Doesn’t Work Right Away

Another hack that Petersen shared is that the statues have a 60-second cool down between conversations, so if the characters don’t respond at first, give it a minute or two before trying again.

Load Your MagicBand+ With Your Credit Card Info

Lastly, if you want to keep your pockets light, make sure to link your MagicBand+ to your Disney Resort hotel room to avoid the hassle of bringing your wallet around the park with you. Instead, you’ll be able to charge the card on file and make dining and retail purchases all with the tap of your wrist.

Though the original MagicBand will still be available for purchase after the new wearable hits the parks, there’s no denying that the MagicBand+ is packed with some serious can’t-miss perks.