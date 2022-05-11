The Monte Cristo sandwich actually sparkles!
Walt Disney World in Florida is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary with a constant influx of new treats. Along with specialty merch and shows, there is plenty of Disney World 50th anniversary food you can’t miss on your next vacay. Not only are the new menu items Insta-worthy, but they also have special ties to the park’s opening as well.
From a Tangled-inspired pasta dish to colorful churros, here are the 10 Disney World 50th food and drink items you have to try.