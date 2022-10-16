You probably have plans to dress up for Halloween already, so why not get some free food out of it, too? IYDK, Chipotle is bringing back its annual Boorito deal on Oct. 31, but saving $4 on your favorite order just for wearing a costume isn’t the only way you can score big that night — with Chipotle’s BeReal Halloween 2022 sweepstakes, you could also win a year of free food while you grab your discounted bite on the spookiest night of the year. Yup, looks like planning your Halloween costume in advance is going to come in handy this year.

The last time Chipotle ran its annual Halloween Boorito promo in-person was in 2019, so if you need a quick refresher on how it works, here’s what you need to know. The festive tradition, which is back for its 22nd year, offers Chipotle Rewards members the chance to save on any entree of their choice on Oct. 31 just for showing up to the store in costume. This year, your costume can reduce your order by almost 50% depending on your location. But that’s not all you can get with it, because while you secure your discounted bite, you’ll also be able to enter Chipotle’s BooReal Sweepstakes just for snapping a pic of your costume for a chance to win one free burrito a week for a whole year. You may remember a similar challenge going down on TikTok in 2019, but this time, the BeReal app is the place to be.

Depending on what time your BeReal notification goes off, you could end up posting after the 2 minute post alert goes off, but with free burritos on the line, it’s worth it. Here’s how you can enter the tasty sweepstakes.

How To Enter Chipotle’s BooReal Sweepstakes

If you weren’t planning on snagging a $6 Boorito on Halloween, you might want to consider a change of plans. To enter the BooReal sweepstakes, you’ll need to post a pic of you in costume on Oct. 31 to BeReal, and make it clear that you took the photo at a Chipotle. (BTW, if you’re having a hard time narrowing down your costume ideas, you can always dress up as the popular social media app itself.) The caption should include the hashtag #BooritoSweepstakes as well.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll have to share the BeReal on your IG Story, which you can do by opening the BeReal to full screen, then tapping the Instagram icon on the bottom of the screen. Don’t forget to tag the official Chipotle IG account (@Chipotle) and use the hashtag #BooritoSweepstakes in your Story to make your entry count. Both your BeReal and IG accounts must be public for your entry to be seen, so make sure to change your settings beforehand if needed.

You must be 13 years or older to enter, and you’ll have until 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 31 to submit your entry. Because you can only post on BeReal once a day, all entrants will be limited to one entry each. Oh, and make sure to keep an eye out on your DMs (and your DM requests), because the 10 randomly selected grand prize winners will be notified via IG DMs.

If you don’t have a BeReal account (or you don’t want to post a late BeReal), you can also enter the sweepstakes by emailing sweepstakes@chipotle.com with the subject line “BooReal Sweepstakes” and your name, age, address, phone number, and email address.

Courtesy of Chipotle

In case you need a little ~motivation~ to enter, the lucky winners who score the coveted free burritos for a year will earn Chipotle Rewards credits that can be used towards one free burrito entree every week for 52 weeks. Not too shabby, if you ask me. Plus, Chipotle is offering even more freebies leading up to the return of the Boorito deal, because on Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 25, and Oct. 27, the brand will be giving away a total of $25,000 on Cash App. Yup, the goodies just keep on coming, y’all.

Whether you’re in it for the free burritos, or you just want to show off your costume on BeReal, Chipotle’s BooReal Sweepstakes is going to be the ultimate costume contest.