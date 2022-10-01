Everyone knows the best part about Halloween is having an excuse to show off your clever side with a smart, yet simple, costume idea — bonus points if it doesn’t cost a pretty penny to put together. And when it comes to being trendy, nothing tops BeReal, the social media platform that encourages authenticity, which is why there’s no better way to flex your ingenious costume-making skills than with a nod to the app that has everyone talking. It might sound like a challenge, but these five DIY BeReal Halloween costumes are quick and easy to pull off, and they won’t break the bank, either.

In case you need a refresher, BeReal notifies users at a random time each day to take and post a photo of what they look like — and what they’re looking at — without using any filters or effects. It’s a real no-frills approach to social media, and whether you want to get your costume planning out of the way, or you find yourself searching for a last-minute look that’ll still turn heads, these BeReal-inspired Halloween costumes have got you covered. From the meme-worthy “It’s Time To BeReal” notification that goes off once a day, to the front and rear facing cameras that snap a photo at the same time, there are plenty of ways you can show your love for the popular app in Halloween costume form. The best part is, everyone will think you spent a lot more time (and money) on these costumes than you actually did.

Though these DIY looks are so easy to pull off, you might need a little imagination to see the ~vision~. If you’re up for the challenge, here’s what you’ll need.

BeReal Notification Halloween Costumes

Transform yourself into a walking BeReal notification with some black clothing and exclamation mark stickers.

If you like your costumes to have an air of mystery, you can stop there and keep your guests guessing. If you want to make your costume a little more obvious, feel free to include the “It’s Time To BeReal” message on your shirt.

Or, if you want to put the “spooky” back into spooky season, you can also put a frightening spin on the BeReal alert with a phrase like “It’s Time To BeEvil” or “It’s Time To BeScared.” All you need to pull this off is a themed mask, and a black bodysuit, or anything you can easily print the parody notification on with fabric paint, like a simple black T-shirt and leggings.

BeReal RealMoji Halloween Costume

One of the most fun features that BeReal has to offer are the RealMojis, which let you react to an image with a picture of yourself recreating one of six reactions — thumbs up, happy, shocked, heart-eyes, laughing, or random. But in order to react to a photo, you have to take your RealMoji first. That’s where the costume comes in.

To pull this off, you’re going to need a *big* piece of poster board, a ruler, scissors, and a lot of stickers. Once you’ve gathered your supplies, measure the size of your head, and cut out as many holes of that size as you’d like (though the more RealMojis, the merrier). After that, you’re gonna need to break out some emoji stickers, because underneath each hole will be a sticker of a different Emoji expression — so you know which one to pop your head into when you’re feeling that ~emotion~. Once that’s done, you’re ready to start making some real life RealMojis.

With so many options, you can change up how you’re feeling throughout the night by switching between Realmojis, or make it an interactive group costume with each of your besties claiming a RealMoji.

BeReal Camera Halloween Costume

You can’t have a BeReal costume without recreating its dual selfie and rear facing cameras. Then again, showing the world what you look like and what you’re looking at at the same time is no easy feat. But just stay with me on this one, because I think I’ve cracked the code.

In order to pull this off, you’re going to need a selfie stick to snap a front-facing pic, while also sporting a mirror that can hang around your neck, like this Dahey Gold Hexagon Mirror from Amazon. I know, I know, it sounds like a stretch, but it’s pretty much the only way to recreate the effect of a BeReal camera without making it too complicated. Oh, and don’t worry — the mirror only weighs 1.21 pounds.

BeReal App Halloween Costume

You can even combine all of these ideas into one mega BeReal costume by attaching the BeReal alert to your shirt, and cutting a hole big enough for your head in a piece of construction paper. For this costume, the selfie stick should be used as the rear camera so that you can capture everything you’re looking at, and don’t forget to include some emoji stickers at the bottom so other people can react to your BeReal.

No matter which of these ideas you choose, your Halloween costume is sure to BeAmazing.