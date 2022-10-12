The only Halloween tradition to make your favorite candy take a back seat is the glorious Boorito. While it’s no longer free like the old days, Chipotle is bringing back the in-person Boorito deal for the first time since 2019. To celebrate the tasty tradition, the brand is also giving away $25,000 dollars on Cash App leading up to the Boorito’s grand return — so you can kinda make it free for yourself. Make sure you mark your calendar, though, because the Halloween fun gets started at Chipotle well before Oct. 31

It’s time to get your Halloween costume in order, because Chipotle is not playing around with these deals, y’all. To celebrate the 22nd annual Boorito deal, Chipotle Rewards members can score an entree at a discounted price simply for wearing a Halloween costume. This year’s $6 Boorito deal is a variation on past deals, which have included BOGO TikTok offers and a Roblox giveaway. Your costume can save you almost 50% on an entree depending on your location. And if that’s not reason enough to get hype, you’ll have four chances to win some extra cash ($50 in your Cash App, to be exact) by entering the Costume Cash Giveaway leading up to the Oct. 31 holiday. Nobody does Halloween like Chipotle, TBH.

Here’s the rundown on everything you need to know about the Chipotle promos, so you don’t miss out this Halloween.

How To Get The Chipotle Boorito Deal

To grab Boorito, you’ll first need to sign up for Chipotle’s Rewards program if you’re not already. According to the brand, you’ll be able to sign up through Oct. 31 to claim your entree, so even if it takes you until the last minute to pull together your costume, you can still snag the delicious deal.

From there, you’ll need to go to a participating restaurant in costume between 3 p.m. local time and closing on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31. Despite the promotion’s name, you can order any entree you want. After you order, scan your Rewards member ID at the register via the Chipotle app, and that sweet $6 Burrito, aka any entree you want, is all yours. Don’t forget, the deal can only be redeemed in-stores — the employees need to be able to see your sweet costume.

BTW, every customer is limited to one entree per costume, which means you won’t be able to grab an extra for your bestie. Oh, and be prepared to shell out a little extra cash for add-ons like guac, queso, extra meat, and other modifiers.

Costume Cash App Giveaway

These Halloween promos are great and all, but nothing beats scoring a burrito for free — ya know how they used to do it. To try to make that a reality, enter the Costume Cash Giveaway for your chance at $50, which can be used towards your $6 Boorito on Oct. 31. The best part is, you’ll have four chances to enter, so the odds are looking good, y’all.

Chipotle will hold three $5,000 giveaways (with 100 winners per day) on Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 25 — and on Oct. 27, the prize pool doubles to a whopping $10,000 for 200 lucky winners. To enter the Costume Cash Giveaway, you’ll need to reply to the Cash App For Costumes tweet posted on that day by the official Chipotle Twitter account with your $cashtag and the hashtag #ChipotleBoorito. The name of the giveaway might make it seem like you’ll need to post a pic of your costume, but don’t worry — you won’t have to spoil your look before the big night to claim your cash.

You must be 18 years or older with a Cash App account to enter, and you’ll need to be signed up for Chipotle’s Rewards program as well. You’ll have until 11:59 p.m. PT on each day of the giveaway to enter for your chance to win.

Freebies reign supreme when it comes to Halloween deals, but a $6 Boorito is still a pretty good get when your regular order could be about half that. Plus, shoot your shot to get part of the $25,000 — you could get your order paid for, after all.