Chipotle Is Giving Away $1 Million Worth Of Free Burritos This Halloween

Chipotle’s fan-favorite Boorito deal is returning just in time to celebrate Halloween — and there are two ways to score freebies and deals. To pay tribute to Boorito’s 21st anniversary in 2021, the chain is giving away $1 million worth of burritos in a new virtual experience on Roblox. If you’re ready to get your hands on a complimentary burrito, bowl, or other entrée, here’s how to snag Chipotle's Boorito 2021 deal for free food on Halloween.

Chipotle unveiled its Boorito promo for 2021 on Oct. 26, and there’s a new giveaway for fans to get excited about in addition to the usual $5 burrito offer on Oct. 31. To celebrate the 21st anniversary of Boorito, Chipotle is partnering with Roblox — an online game universe that connects people around the world — to become the first food brand to open a virtual restaurant on the platform beginning Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

To kick off the launch, Chipotle is giving away $1 million in free burritos to its virtual restaurant visitors during a special promo, which runs from Thursday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 31. To take part, simply head to Chipotle’s Roblox website. Before you enter the virtual restaurant, you’ll get to choose a Halloween costume for your Roblox Avatar. There are a whole slew of looks inspired by Chipotle’s popular menu items, including a Chip Bag Ghost, Burrito Mummy, Spicy Devil, and Guacenstein.

How To Get Free Chipotle Burritos On Roblox:

Once you’ve dressed up your Roblox Avatar, you can enter Chipotle’s virtual location to receive a special promo code for a free meal from the cashier. If you’re one of the first 30,000 visitors for the day, you’ll get a promo code for a free Chipotle entrée that you can use for online orders on Chipotle.com and through the Chipotle app through Nov. 14. If you miss out, keep trying because 30,000 new promo codes will be released every day at 6:30 p.m. ET through Oct. 31.

How To Get A $5 Boorito At Chipotle On Halloween

If you’re not one of the first 30,000 visitors, the cashier will give you the promo code “BOORITO,” which you can use exclusively for online orders through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com on Oct. 31. It’ll score you a burrito, bowl, salad, or taco entrée for only $5 and is valid during local hours from 5 p.m. to closing. BTW, you don’t need to join Roblox to use the “BOORITO” promo code on Halloween.

Once you’ve got a code from the cashier, you’ll be directed to the Chipotle Boorito Maze. During the spooky game, you’ll collect ingredients to get superpowers that’ll help you dodge monsters as you make your way to the maze’s center. Once you get to the center, you’ll unlock access to free Chipotle-inspired virtual items for your Roblox Avatar.

Chipotle’s Boorito promo officially ends on Oct. 31, but you’ll still be able to access the experience on Roblox to continue the spooky virtual fun beginning Nov. 1 — and you can redeem your freebie through Nov. 14.