Chipotle's Halloween 2019 #Boorito TikTok Challenge Could Win You Free Food

For as long as I can remember, Chipotle has been offering up its annual Boorito tradition where customers in costume can get a discounted entrée on Halloween. This is back for 2019, but the burrito masters are also throwing something else in the mix. That something is Chipotle's Halloween 2019 #Boorito TikTok Challenge, a contest made to express your Halloween transformation on social media. You can still go into your local Chipotle on Thursday, Oct. 31 and grab a Boorito, but if you participate in the TikTok Challenge, you may be looking at free burritos for an entire year.

If you haven't participated in Chipotle's Boorito deal before, it's very simple. Just show up to a Chipotle Mexican Grill on Thursday, Oct. 31 in your Halloween costume from after 3 p.m. until closing and you can get a $4 burrito, bowl, salad, or tacos. You can also scan your purchase for Chipotle Rewards to score some points while you're there.

This Halloween, though, the popular Mexican grill is also offering a unique opportunity to TikTok users with Chipotle's Halloween #Boorito TikTok Challenge. TikTok users can post a video of their Halloween costume before and after photos for a chance at being one of the top five participants. Submit your transformation video with the hashtag #Boorito and wait for the likes to add up. According to the official press release, "The top five submissions using the hashtag #Boorito that receive the most likes will win free burritos for a year."

To enter the contest, mark your calendars. The #Boorito TikTok Challenge official rules state that the contest opens at 1 a.m. ET on Oct. 26 and ends at 1 a.m. ET on Nov. 1. You need to be a resident of the United States or Canada and at least 13 years or older to participate. I hate to break it to you, Alaska and Hawaii, but you are the only two states in the United States that are excluded from participating. Make sure your entry includes the proper hashtags — #Boorito and #Contest.

Courtesy of Chiptole

It sounds like the brand has high hopes for the contest, because in the press release, Chris Brandt, Chipotle's Chief Marketing Officer, said the company knows "TikTok users are highly inspired and creative, so we're excited to see these Halloween transformations come to life digitally.”

Whether or not you plan to participate in the #Boorito TikTok Challenge, you can still go into a Chipotle all dressed up on Thursday, Oct. 31 to grab a $4 entrée. And if you haven't signed up for Chipotle Rewards yet, you should do it now, because Chipotle is offering free chips and guac after your first $5.00 purchase at Chipotle as a rewards member.

With a deal that good, it's worth it to make the trip over to a Chipotle on Halloween. Be prepared to dine in or take it home with you, as you can't get this deal online, with the mobile app, or any delivery orders. Besides, isn't all the fun getting to show off your spooky costume and sharing some delish tacos and burritos with your fellow Chipotle fans on Halloween? Even if you've got plans for the night if you stop in after 3 p.m. you can have a late lunch and start your Halloween festivities early.