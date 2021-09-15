Score A FREE iPhone 13 With These Major Trade-In Deals

The iPhone 13 is on the way, and you might be thinking about upgrading to Apple’s latest smartphone that comes with more battery life and upgraded camera features. If you’re on the fence about buying the new phone because of the cost, there are plenty of trade-in deals that will have you paying way less than full price. In fact, some of the best iPhone 12 and 11 trade-in deals for iPhone 13 could score you the new device for free.

Fans have been buzzing about the iPhone 13 since it was unveiled at Apple’s Sept. 14 keynote. The tech giant revealed the iPhone 13 lineup of phones — iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max — and now you probably want to know what your iPhone 12 Pro or 11 Pro is worth. From improved Night mode on the entire iPhone 13 lineup to the new pink and blue colors, there’s a lot to love about the latest smartphones. What’s not so lovable is the price tag, which is inline with the iPhone 12 series, but still a hefty chunk of change. They start at $699 for the 13 mini, $799 for the iPhone 13, $999 for the 13 Pro, and $1099 for the 13 Pro Max. Luckily, there are so many iPhone trade-in offers that will mean you pay only a fraction of the cost for the iPhone 13.

From getting Apple credit to network carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile offering major discounts when you hand in your old iPhone, there are plenty of ways to save. Here are some of the best trade-in deals for the iPhone 13 which is available for preorder on Sept. 17.

Apple

When you trade in your iPhone through Apple, the company will apply the credit one of two ways. If you pay monthly, the value of the trade-in is applied as a credit to your account, which will lower your monthly bill payments. If you pay for a new phone in full, the value of your trade-in is applied as a credit to your one-time payment method.

Generally, the newer your phone is, the more credit you’ll receive (depending on its condition), which is why an iPhone 11 or 12 should score you the best return.

To trade in for an iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, or 13 Pro Max:

An iPhone 11 will get you $335

An iPhone 11 Pro will get you $445

An iPhone 11 Pro Max will get you $500

An iPhone 12 mini will get you $400

An iPhone 12 will get you $530

An iPhone 12 Pro will get you $635

An iPhone 12 Pro Max will get you $785

AT&T

AT&T is offering some deep discounts on iPhone 13 models with eligible trade-ins. To get a trade-in deal with an iPhone 12, iPhone 11, or later, you’ll have to sign up for the 0% APR 36-month payment plan for your new phone.

To get up to $700 off an iPhone 13:

Trade in an eligible device worth a minimum value of $95.

To get up to $350 off an iPhone 13:

Trade in a phone worth between $35 and $94.

To get up to $1,000 off an iPhone 13 Pro Max:

Get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) with eligible iPhone trade-ins, making the cost just $99. Your device trade-in needs to be a minimum value of $180 to be eligible.

To get an iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) or iPhone 13 mini for free:

You can also get the iPhone 13 Pro 128GB or iPhone 13 mini 128GB for $0 with an eligible trade-in.

iPhone values with AT&T trade-in:

Up to $650 for iPhone 12 Pro Max

Up to $595 for iPhone 12 Pro

Up to $440 for iPhone 12

Up to $400 for iPhone 12 mini

Up to $475 for iPhone 11 Pro Max

Up to $430 for iPhone 11 Pro

Up to $240 on iPhone 11

Verizon

To get up to $800 off the iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, or 13 Pro Max:

Trade in eligible phones on a select unlimited plan, whether you’re a current Verizon customer or new to the carrier.

To get an additional $500 off:

You can switch to Verizon as your carrier and get up to $500 to cover the cost (sent to you via virtual Prepaid Mastercard) for a total of up to $1,300 off any of the iPhone 13 devices when you’re a new Verizon customer.

iPhone values with Verizon trade-in:

Up to $655 on the iPhone12 Pro Max

Up to $605 on the iPhone 12 Pro

Up to $445 on the iPhone 12

Up to $410 on the iPhone 12 mini

Up to $480 on the iPhone 11 Pro Max

Up to $435 on the iPhone 11 Pro

Up to $245 on the iPhone 11 (with an additional promo that could get you up to $1,000 for adding a new phone line)

T-Mobile/Sprint

T-Mobile is offering several deals, most of which will apply as monthly payment credits to your account.

Get up to $800 off, plus $800 off each upgrade every two years:

T-Mobile’s new Forever Upgrade means when you trade in an eligible smartphone, you’ll get a free iPhone 13 on a qualified phone plan, such as the brand’s Magenta MAX or other high-tier plans. Plus, when you trade-in, you’ll get up to $800 off trade-in value forever, which means every two or more years, you can upgrade to the latest iPhone and score up to $800 off.

To get 50% off the iPhone 13 Pro or $500 off any new iPhone 13 model:

Trade in an eligible device on any T-Mobile plan and score up to half-off the iPhone 13 Pro or up to $500 off any new iPhone 13 (via 30 monthly bill credits).

To get BOGO on any iPhone 13 or iPhone 12:

Buy an iPhone 13 or iPhone 12, and you’ll get a second one free with 30 monthly bill credits (up to $800) after adding a new qualifying phone line to your T-Mobile plan.

To get a free iPhone Pro up to $1,000 off:

Score a free iPhone 13 Pro with 30 monthly bill credits (up to $1,000 off) when you trade in an eligible phone on T-Mobile/Sprint’s Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX plan.

iPhone values with T-Mobile trade-in:

Up to $576 on the iPhone12 Pro Max

Up to $590 on the iPhone 12 Pro

Up to $415 on the iPhone 12

Up to $275 on the iPhone 12 mini

Up to $432 on the iPhone 11 Pro Max

Up to $350 on the iPhone 11 Pro

Up to $235 on the iPhone 11

With so many iPhone 12 and 11 trade-in deals, you can see which one will best get you to rocking the new iPhone 13 without blowing your budget. And if you don’t need the latest and greatest — or want to hold out for the iPhone 14 — you can always check out the price cuts on Apple’s older iPhones.