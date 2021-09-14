You Can Now Save $200 On An iPhone 12

There’s a major price cut coming to a highly sought-after iPhone, folks. After Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 lineup at its fall keynote on Tuesday, Sept. 14, there’s a lot more to look forward to that doesn’t include new devices. If you haven’t upgraded your phone in a while, you’ll want to know about this iPhone 12 price drop after the 13 announcement, because it’s pretty major.

While a new iPhone announcement might make you think you need the latest and greatest, you might want to consider the iPhone 12 if you’re looking for a budget-friendly buy. Now that you can officially preorder the iPhone 13 beginning on Friday, Sept. 17, the prices of older iPhones are dropping. With iPhone 13 pricing identical to the original prices of the iPhone 12 lineup, you might want to save and buy last year’s model. When the iPhone 12 models were first released in October 2020, they were priced at $699 for the iPhone 12 mini, $799 for the flagship iPhone 12, $999 for the iPhone 12 Pro, and $1,099 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Prior to the reveal of the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12 mini retailed for $729.99, and the iPhone 12 sold for $829.99, while the Pro and Pro Max remained for sale at $999 and $1,099. Now that the iPhone 13 lineup is finally here, the iPhone 12 devices are significantly cheaper with these price drops.

As of Sept. 14, iPhone 12 is selling for $599, which is $200 less than its 2020 price of $799.

Apple

More to come...