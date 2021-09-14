Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 lineup on Tuesday, Sept. 14 during the company’s “California Streaming” event, and there are some major updates coming your way. Not only can fans look forward to upgrades to the device’s camera and display, but also the addition of a new pink iPhone option. Naturally, the internet is buzzing about the bright hue, with some fans sharing their excitement on social media, while others not really feelin’ it. Check out these tweets about iPhone 13’s pink color to get a feel for all the mixed reviews.

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the “California Streaming” event on Tuesday from the company’s campus in Cupertino, California. During the event, which was broadcast virtually, the brand revealed that the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini will be available in five colors: Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Product (Red), and the new Pink. There have been rumors circling about a pink iPhone dating as far back as February 2021, when artist Ali Sayed Ali shared a snap of a reported 3D model of a pink iPhone 13.

As soon as the pink iPhone 13 was confirmed, fans on Twitter shared an outpouring of posts about the new color.

Plenty of people were ecstatic about the pink iPhone 13 and celebrated the news immediately.

Of course, devoted fans are ready to wait in long lines to get their hands on the new offering.

But it wasn’t all praise for the pink iPhone 13 — there were also users that were disappointed by the new color’s “dull” look.

Some users were disappointed that the purple color, which was available for the iPhone 12, was swapped out for the pink.

Others had been hoping for a brighter “hot” pink hue.

The iPhone 13 is available for pre-order beginning Friday, Sept. 17, and it will begin shipping out on Friday, Sept. 24.

More to come...