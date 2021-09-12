These iPhone 13 Reports Include A New Pink Color In The Lineup

Apple is holding a fall keynote event on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and there are many rumors swirling about the next iPhone model, should the event unveil the company’s newest smartphones. Most fans have their fingers crossed that the confirmation of a “California Streaming” event means the reported iPhone 13 lineup will be coming soon. As you’re considering upgrading your smartphone for the latest and greatest, the iPhone 13’s reported colors, price, release date, battery life, and more will get you hype for a likely upcoming release. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on the Sept. 14 event details and the reported iPhone 13 details, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The “California Streaming” event will air on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. PT live from Cupertino, California. Apple didn’t reveal any other details, but many people assume this could be the fall event to introduce the next generation of iPhone models. The rumored announcement date wouldn’t be too far off from the company’s usual tradition. Usually, there are one to two fall events, and the new iPhone and Apple Watches are generally unveiled at the same time. However, the iPhone 12 was released later than usual, in October 2020, after the Apple Watch, due to pandemic-related issues. It seems Apple will be back on its regular schedule for 2021. It’s important to note that Apple has not confirmed any details about the likely next phone in its lineup, including the iPhone 13 moniker, but tech analysts have been sharing reports about what Apple stans should expect. Here are all the reported details out so far about the iPhone 13 lineup.

Colors

One of the highly anticipated details during a new iPhone release is the color options, and it doesn’t seem like iPhone 13 lineup will disappoint. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13 will reportedly sell in six colors, including blue, black, purple, white, and Product [Red], similar to the iPhone 12 options. However, the sixth color is rumored to be a pink iPhone 13. The pink color rumors first began back in February 2021, when Artist Ali Sayed Ali posted a photo of a 3D model of a pink iPhone.

However, it’s possible the reported new color is a bronze shade called "Sunset Gold," per tech leaker Ranzuk, who posts on the Korean blogging platform Naver, a Korean blogging platform. Ian Zelbo, a concept artist for Front Page Tech, shared original renders of the Sunset Gold iPhone 13 on Twitter on June 21.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will reportedly be available in four colors: black, gold, bronze, and silver, per MacRumors.

Price

A Sept. 6 report from Nikkei Asia suggests that Apple’s iPhone 13 might cost a bit more due to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), one of Apple’s chip suppliers, the recent increase in prices. Per the publication, industry execs were in “great shock” about the price increases, and smartphone manufacturers like Apple are likely to be among the most affected by the increase. However, a June 2021 report from TrendForce, an industry analyst, suggested Apple would likely keep the iPhone 13 models at the same price range as the iPhone 12 options.

Additionally, tech analyst Max Weinbach (@PineLeaks) asserted there would be no price hike for the iPhone 13 models in his tweets on Sept. 7.

If the iPhone 13 models are within the same range as the iPhone 12 devices were, you can expect the iPhone 13 Mini to sell for $699, the flagship iPhone 13 for $799, and the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max to cost $999 and $1,099, respectively.

Release Date

Front Page Tech reported that Apple’s iPhone 13 reported release date will be on Friday, Sept. 24, while preorders will begin on Sept. 17, a schedule that seems likely if the iPhone 13 is announced at the “California Streaming” event on Sept. 14. In the past, preorders for iPhones have been on the Friday after their unveiling.

Battery Life

Weinbach’s series of leaks also claimed that iPhone 13 Mini’s battery life would have an extra hour of battery life, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max would feature a battery 18 to 20% larger than its predecessor, the iPhone 12 Pro Max (it’s unclear what that would mean for battery life). Meanwhile, Weinbach also said the iPhone 13 Pro could have worse battery life than the standard iPhone 13 due to the ProMotion display’s capabilities (in other words, a more powerful display equals worse battery life).

MacLife Magazine/Future/Getty Images

Display

Supposedly, iPhone 13’s display will be far better than the iPhone 12’s. According to a reported A15 Bionic chipset leak from tech enthusiast and leaker FrontTron and online publication SlashGear that suggests the graphics have far improved frame rates per second (fps). The A14 Bionic in the iPhone 12 Pro provided only up to 120 fps, while the Apple A15 reportedly hit a peak of 198 fps and usually fell between 140 to 150 fps during a benchmark testing in July 2021 at GFXBench's Manhattan 3.1. In simpler terms, that means the iPhone 13 could have a significantly better graphics experience than the iPhone 12.

Camera

Per Weinbach, the camera sensors for each iPhone 13 device will receive upwards of 15% more light, which means photo quality should improve. Other photo features of the iPhone 13 will reportedly include an electronic image stabilization (EIS) called “Warp” in “Cinematic” portrait video, star recognition in Night Mode, and improved color science in Night Mode.

While you’re waiting for the official debut of the iPhone 13, you can at least use these reports to imagine what the latest devices will be like.