Apple’s iOS 15 Update Is Likely To Arrive SO Soon

Apple’s upcoming iOS 15 update is set to arrive soon, and there’s plenty for iPhone users to get excited about. The latest operating system includes major updates, including the ability to start FaceTime calls with Android users and an improved Maps experience, but it's not available just yet. If you’re wondering when iOS 15 will be released, you’ll want to check out these details about Apple’s fall update.

Apple is expected to announce the official roll-out date of iOS 15 during the company’s “California Streaming” event on Tuesday, Sept. 14, which will be broadcast virtually from Cupertino, California. Elite Daily previously reached out to Apple for details about the event and the reported iPhone 13 lineup, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Apple originally dropped news of iOS 15 coming in fall 2021 at the company’s virtual Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2021. A developer test of iOS 15 dropped on June 7 before a public beta mode became available in July 2021. Since then, it’s been a waiting game. As of Sept. 13, Apple hasn’t provided a specific release date for iOS 15 — but you can look to past iOS releases to get a good idea of when it may launch.

New versions of iOS are typically released around the same time as an iPhone launch event, with 2020’s iOS 14 released one day after Apple’s Sept. 15 keynote last year. That means the iOS 15 could be available as soon as Sept. 15, 2021. If it takes a little longer, though, the release could follow the 2019 model: iOS 13 was released on Sept. 19, 2019, nine days after Apple’s Sept. 10 keynote that announced the iPhone 11 series (and one day before the iPhone 11 release).

For the latter timing, iOS 15 would come right before the supposed iPhone 13 launches — which are rumored to be released on Friday, Sept. 24 (although Apple hasn’t confirmed the timing as of publication) — meaning iOS 15 could hit iPhones as late as Sept. 23.

If you haven’t tried a beta version of the new operating system yet, iOS 15 has plenty of notable changes that’ll upgrade your user experience. There’s the new spatial audio and Portrait mode for FaceTime, as well as the ability to start FaceTime calls with Android users. For Messages, there’s an update that allows you to share stacked and collage photos in chats.

Additionally, you’ll soon be able to go card-free when you utilize the digital ID in Apple Wallet that’s coming with iOS 15. The company is working with states to allow for residents to upload state IDs and driver’s licenses to Wallet and use it as you would a physical card. You’ll also soon be able to use it for identification by showing it to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in select states at select checkpoints.

With iOS 15 expected to come sometime this fall (likely in the next couple weeks), you won’t have to wait much longer to finally upgrade your iPhone experience.