Apple has been giving fans something to cheer about amidst reports of a delayed iPhone release this fall. The company held a fall event on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and in addition to announcing new Apple Watches and iPads, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared the good news that iOS 14 is available as of Sept. 16. If you woke up ready to download the update, you might be out of luck, because Apple's iOS 14 release time will reportedly vary depending on where you live.

The tech giant snuck in the news on Tuesday during the event, which was focused largely on the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE, the eighth generation iPad, and the latest update to the iPad Air. It seems since all those new devices require software updates of their own, Apple also threw in the iOS 14 release. According to MacRumors, iOS updates usually come to devices around 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, so if you're on the East Coast, you might have to wait awhile to see it. Apple Hub, an unaffiliated Apple news Twitter account, also shared the news of a 10 a.m. PT release. Elite Daily reached out to Apple to confirm the release time, but did not hear back at the the time of publication.

Given all the new features coming with iOS 14, it might be difficult to have the patience to wait for it, and if you were one of the people who downloaded the beta version of iOS 14 this summer, you may not have to wait as long as those who didn't. There's no official word from Apple that this is the case, but it appears some users on Twitter who likely had the beta version are seeing the update earlier than the reportedly scheduled 10 a.m. PT release time on Sept. 16.

As you wait for the update to be available on your iPhone, you can pass the time by checking out all the cool new features coming with it. Apple first announced iOS 14 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 22, and iOS 14 comes with quite a few upgrades. One of the cooler features is the ability to pin important conversations in Messages, so the people you most often message with will be right at the top of the screen when you open the app. You can also update your group messages with photos, and have a more streamlined convo using the new inline replies and group mentions.

Other new features include new ways to personalize your Memoji with hairstyles and headwear, the ability to personalize your homepage with different-sized widgets, and new cycling directions in your Apple Maps app — so there's sure to be plenty to explore on your phone when it does update. As it releases on Wednesday, the iOS 14 update will be available for the seventh generation iPod Touch, the first and second generation iPhone SE, and the iPhone 6S, as well as the iPhone 7 and all later models.