These 12 iOS 15 Rain Sounds With Music Combos Are So Soothing

Get ready to hit play, sit back, and lose yourself in the sound of raindrops and tunes, no matter the forecast. The fun iPhone feature introduced with Apple’s iOS 15 update lets you add sounds of rainfall to music on your iPhone, and it’s inspiring people across Twitter and TikTok to create their own song recommendations. If you’re ready to upgrade your listening game, here are the 12 best iOS 15 rain sounds with music combos that are perfect for relaxing anytime, anywhere.

Once Apple released the iOS 15 update for public download on Monday, Sept. 20, one of the features that caught people’s attention was the capability to use the “Background Sounds” feature to overlay rain sounds or ocean sounds with your music. The ambient sounds are easy to add on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch by adding it to your Control Center. You can do so by selecting “More Controls” from the Control Center and tapping the green plus sign next to “Hearing.” From there, you’ll want to go to Hearing > Background Sounds to turn it on, and you’re ready to start customizing your mix.

After you’ve added the Background Sounds option to your Control Center, you can start finding your favorite iOS 15 rain sounds with music combos for relaxing, working, studying, and more. From your fave songwriters like Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo to BTS bops, you’ll want to try these combos ASAP.

1. GIRLKIND’s K-Pop Bop

This mash-up of rain sounds and GIRLKIND’s K-pop track “Psycho4U” as recommended by Twitter user @nugupromoter will mean relaxing at the next level with its soothing electronic beats and gentle vocals.

2. Childish Gambino’s “Flight Of The Navigator”

Although this throwback track is from 2013, if you’re a fan of Childish Gambino, TikToker @geminiferran suggests “Flight of the Navigator” with rain sounds.

3. Billie Eilish’s “My Future”

According to TikToker @theblondefairyy, Billie Eilish’s “My Future” from her 2021 album Happier Than Ever is the perfect pairing with iOS 15’s rain sounds.

4. Drake’s “TSU”

From Drake’s latest album, Certified Lover Boy, the track “TSU” also brings some low-key vibes, especially when you pair it with iOS 15 rain sounds, as recommended by Twitter user @Babyplutoatake.

5. The Twilight Soundtrack

If you’ve been on the Twilight marathon lately, you’ll remember the track “Possibility” by Lykke Li from the first movie’s soundtrack. TikToker @_queen_of_disaster_420 recommends vibing with this track and the ~entire~ soundtrack.

6. Phoebe Bridgers’ “Funeral”

If you want some sad song vibes, TikToker @aaabackstage advises pairing your iOS 15 rain sounds with Phoebe Bridgers’ song “Funeral.”

7. Taylor Swift’s “the lakes”

When you add rain to Swift’s bonus Folklore track “the lakes,” it’s sure to hit different, according to Twitter user @beautiflgarbage.

8. BTS’ “Black Swan”

Whether you’re an ARMY or not, this iOS 15 rain sounds with music combo from Twitter user @blushkyo is a next-level choice. BTS’ “Black Swan” has been hailed as a fan-favorite track since its release, and adding ambient sounds like rain to it will make the tone even more incredible.

9. Taylor Swift’s “Clean”

Another song from Swift, enjoy the throwback track “Clean” from 1989 with rain sounds for a huge #mood, suggested by TikToker @kensnipple.

10. Animal Crossing Lofi

If you’re a big fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you’ll want to try listening to rain sounds with an “Animal Crossing Lofi” mix, such as this one from YouTuber KronoMuzik, suggested by Twitter user @actuallyroku.

11. Harry Styles’ “Sign Of The Times”

TikToker @one_direction_love70 suggests pairing your rain sounds with Harry Styles’ track “Sign of the Times” from his 2017 self-titled debut album, Harry Styles.

12. Olivia Rodrigo’s “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back”

Olivia Rodrigo stans will want to hear all her songs with the iOS 15 rain sounds, but TikToker @kelvinkamil suggests listening to the track “1 step forward, 3 steps back” because of the sad, slow pace.

There are plenty of other slow songs and bops you’ll want to try when looking for new iOS 15 rain sounds with music combos, so don’t be afraid to experiment with the feature to find your all-time faves.