Three years after releasing his debut solo record, Flicker, in 2017, Niall Horan is back with his highly-anticipated second album, Heartbreak Weather. The project includes previously-released singles like "Nice To Meet Ya," "Put A Little Love On Me," and "No Judgement," as well as 11 other new tracks. After listening to every song, fans couldn't help but make a connection between Harry Styles and Niall Horan's album lyrics.

Ahead of Heartbreak Weather's release on Friday, March 13, Horan teased the project with a series of clips acting as a meteorologist. Every time Horan had something to reveal about his new album, he told fans through a hilarious "weather update." Fans loved seeing these clips appear on Twitter every few days, and to make them even more excited about the album's release, Horan appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden the entire week leading up to Friday.

Fans were already in their feels over seeing Horan play with an old One Direction doll on an episode of Carpool Karaoke, but nothing could have prepared them for the odd connection between Horan and Styles' second albums.

Fans pointed out Horan's final Heartbreak Weather track, "Still," includes the lyrics, "Oh, we'll be alright/ Oh, it'll be alright/ Oh, we'll be alright/ Oh, it'll be alright," in the bridge. Similarly, Styles' final Fine Line track, which is its title track, ends with the lyrics, "We'll be alright/ We'll be alright/ We'll be alright/ We'll be alright."

JNI/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Directioners can't stop talking about the coincidence, especially because both Horan and Styles dropped their second albums on Friday the 13th, too.

It's been five years since the One Direction members parted ways, and Horan still thinks about his boyband days fondly.

"Having looked at 1D from the outside now, I get to see how big it was, because when you are in the band, your work just becomes a bit normal and you're in a little bubble and you don't get to see what it looks like from the outside," Horan told James Corden on Carpool Karaoke. "It's only looking back now I realize how lucky we were. There was no one doing stadiums at the time. It's just insane."

Watch Horan's Carpool Karaoke episode below.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

No matter how much time passes, One Direction fans will always keep hoping the guys will reunite someday. Until then, fans will be jamming to all the guys' brilliant solo records.