All The Ways You Can Use Apple's Fitness App Without An Apple Watch

If you’re not an Apple Watch user, you might haven noticed a new app after upgrading to iOS 16 on your iPhone. In addition to editing and unsending text messages and personalizing your Lock screen the new software update gives everyone the Apple Fitness app. For first-timers, this means access to an Activity ring and tracking workouts from your phone — no Watch required. As you get started, here’s what you need to know about how to use the Apple Fitness app without an Apple Watch for daily workouts.

After months of waiting, the highly anticipated update to iOS 16 finally arrived on Sept. 12. Along with the changes to Messages and the Lock screen, iOS 16 also includes new Safety Check, Accessibility, and Live Text features, as well as improvements to Mail and Wallet, and access to the Fitness app. IYDK, the Fitness app used to be an Apple Watch exclusive, but with the new update, you can keep tabs on all sorts of workouts directly from phone and track your daily activity with an Activity ring that tracks how much you move throughout the day. Plus, you can even access 11 different kinds of workouts, like Yoga, Pilates, Strength, and Cycling, from some of the top trainers in the world with Apple Fitness+ when an update comes to iOS 16 later in the year.

If you’re new to the Fitness app, you’re probably wondering how it works. Here’s the rundown on how you can track your workout stats with the new app on iOS 16.

How To Use Apple Fitness App On iPhone

In order to access the Fitness app, the first thing you’ll need to do is install the iOS 16 update. To do so:

Open the Settings app.

Navigate to the General tab, then tap the “Software Update” option.

If your phone is eligible for the update, you’ll see an option that says “Upgrade to iOS 16.”

Tap the iOS 16 button, then tap the Install button and accept the terms of the privacy agreement.

Once your phone has finished downloading iOS 16, the software will install automatically.

Once you’ve updated your phone, you’re ready to start training with the Fitness app. To start, open the app and tap the Continue button at the bottom of the screen. The app will ask you to provide your date of birth, height, weight, and so on, but it’s not mandatory to fill out this section. Next, you’ll be prompted to set a daily Move goal, which is a count of calories you burn. You can choose to set a Light, Moderate, or High goal depending on how active you are, or how active you’d like to be — and the app will assign you a Move goal. Now, your app is officially ready to use.

Track Activity On iPhone Fitness App

Every time you open the app, you’ll be able to see a summary of your Activity, Trends, and Awards. The Activity section will show how much more progress you need to make towards your Move goal for the day, as well as how many steps you’ve taken, the distance you’ve traveled, and how many flights you’ve climbed.

As you get closer to reaching your goal, the red Activity ring will become more and more complete. Once the ring has come full circle, you know you’ve hit your goal. Your Trends and Awards will fill out as you use the app more.

Can You Add Exercise & Stand Rings on iPhone Fitness App?

According to MyHealthyApple, the iPhone version of the Fitness app won’t include an Exercise or Stand ring unless you’ve linked an Apple Watch to your account. Bummer, I know.

You can, however, add more workout rings to your Activity ring by downloading the Nike Run Club: Running Coach app, Runkeeper Distance Run Tracker app, or Zones For Training app directly from your Fitness app. Sure, it’s not the same as having an Apple Watch, but hey — at least it’s something.

Workouts On iPhone Fitness App

The only way you’ll be able to track a workout with your iPhone (without an Apple Watch) is to download a compatible third-party app to add to your Activity rings and do the workout with your phone on your person. If you don’t, you won’t see the Workouts section listed on the main page of your Fitness App.

Once you download a third-party exercise app, like Nike Run Club or Runkeeper, you can track your workouts that way — and your rings should fill up once your workout information has been recorded.

Work Out With Apple Fitness+ On iPhone

When Apple’s Fitness+ workout subscription program arrives to iPhone later in fall 2022, you’ll be able to access to thousands of audio and video workouts, as well as guided meditations and dance classes whenever you want. Fitness+ subscriptions cost $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and can be shared with up to five family members.

The Fitness+ tab will be located in the middle section of the Fitness app later this year.

Share Activity With Friends On iPhone Fitness App

At the bottom of the screen, you’ll see a Sharing tab that allows you to share your workouts, send messages, and receive progress notifications with your friends to help support, challenge, and cheer you on.

To share your info, tap the Get Started button at the bottom of the Sharing page, then tap the profile icon in the tap right corner. Next, tap the plus sign icon in the right corner, and start typing your besties’ names as if you were about to send a new text message. Select the names you want to share your data with, then tap “Send” in the top right corner.

How To Change Adjust Your Fitness Goal

To change your Move goal, all you have to do is tap the Profile icon in the top right corner of the screen, then select “Change Move Goal.” From there, you’ll be able to increase or decrease your goal by tapping the plus or minus signs on the screen. Once you’ve finished, tap the “Change Move Goal” button at the bottom of the screen to solidify your goal.

You can also change your preferred unit of measure by tapping the Profile icon and selecting the Units of Measure option underneath the “Change Move Goal” button. You can choose to measure your energy in calories, kilocalories, or kilojules, and measure distances with yards, meters, or kilometers.

Other Features On iPhone Fitness App

The Trends section will keep track of data from your Activity and Exercise rings over time, and after 180 days of activity, you’ll be able to access your trends. To access data from a previous day, tap the calendar icon in the top right corner and select the day you want to revisit.

Lastly, stock up on honors like the New Move Record, Longest Move Streak, Perfect Week Award, and Perfect Month Award in the Awards section. You’ll receive the awards as you tick off milestones with your Activity and Exercise rings.

The new Apple Fitness app for non-watch users has a few differences, but there’s plenty there to keep you going — just make sure you keep you phone on you to close your Activity ring.