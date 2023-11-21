Gone are the days of hyper-fixated obsessions; they’ve been replaced with spur-of-the moment decisions that’ll launch you into a whirlwind of adventures. Flying by the seat of your pants is a common theme this time of year, and the chaos of the holidays only intensifies these vibes. However, as November’s full moon (aka the 2023 Beaver Moon) approaches, everyone will be feeling the need to press pause on their escapades to make sure that they’re well-informed about where they’re headed. While every zodiac sign will be called to question literally everything, there are four signs that will feel more curious than most.

Taking place in the mutable air sign of Gemini, the upcoming Beaver Moon will illuminate all of the unanswered questions you’ve been mulling over. You may be itching for a change of pace, but do you feel informed enough to take the risk? For the mutable signs (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces), they are always yearning to know more about what makes them tick. As the Gemini full moon reaches its peak this month, they’ll be making some important discoveries that provide them with the clarity they’ve been looking for.

What’s A Beaver Moon?

A Beaver Moon takes place every November, signifying the time of year when beavers start to take shelter in their homes after collecting enough food for the cold winter. It’s also commonly referred to as a Digging Moon, which is a nod to all of the other animals that are preparing their homes for the coldest time of the year.

This year’s Beaver Moon reaches its peak on Nov. 27 at 4:16 a.m. EST. Here’s how it’ll affect mutable signs:

ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 22)

Your questions and concepts will be placed front and center during the Nov. 27 full moon in your first house of self-expression. You’ve always been eager to collect more information and insight about the world around you, but today, you’ll feel compelled to ponder your current interests much more intensely. Are you feeling confident in what you currently know to be true? If not, it may be time to do some investigating. You feel the most like yourself when you’re absorbing information, and today’s the perfect time to hit the books.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

On Nov. 27, the Gemini full moon sheds light on any questions or discussions currently taking place in your career and professional life. As someone who’s always quick to inform and educate others, you’ll be feeling eager to share any important details with the world around you through the work that you do today. You may also find yourself switching job titles, or discovering important details about the status of your current role. Either way, an abundance of new particulars in regards to your work will be highlighted now.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 19)

The Gemini full moon is bringing your romantic affairs and partnerships into sharp focus on Nov. 27, illuminating many of the questions you may have about the current state of your love life. If you’ve been unsure of where a particular relationship is heading, or you’re curious to know more about your newest flame, today’s the perfect day to get talking. Don’t be afraid to ask those hard-hitting questions now, Sagittarius — it’s likely that today, your special someone is feeling more like an open book than usual.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 20 - March 20)

As the Gemini full moon reaches its peak, you’ll be directing your energy towards the unanswered questions and incomplete ideas that center your home and domestic life. Today, you’ll be feeling compelled to re-consider the state of your environment or current living situation. While important conversations will be taking place in your household today, you may feel unusually withdrawn from the outside world. Not to worry though — the discussions you’re having behind closed doors will be enough to keep you entertained.