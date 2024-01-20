The anti-social vibes of Aquarius season have been at an all-time high. Rather than leaning into mainstream methods of self-expression, you may be finding more pleasure in the unconventional opinions that set you apart from your peers.

But it’s a new day, and as the January full moon in Leo (aka 2024 Wolf Moon) nears, everyone will be less interested in gatekeeping their eccentricities — especially fixed signs. This particular group will be affected the most by the first full moon of the *year*, since they’re the most consistent in their self-expression, regardless of whether it’s well-received.

Here’s The Rundown On This So-Called Wolf Moon

A Wolf Moon is the annual lunar event that takes place every January. This full moon is often referred to by its predatory nickname because wolves can be heard howling more frequently during the winter months, as they hunt for food.

This year’s Wolf Moon will unfold on Jan. 25 at 12:54 p.m. EST, which means that you’ll be able to catch a glimpse of the moon in all its glory before the sun goes down.

As this lunation unfolds, fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius) will be prompted to put their most authentic selves on display.

Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Below, you’ll see what each of them can expect when the wolves come out to play during the Leo full moon.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19 - May 21)

Your home life will be spotlighted during the Leo full moon on Jan. 25, bringing the ways you find pride and pleasure in your private environment into question.

For you, the state of your living space directly ties to your identity, so on this day, you’ll want to make sure that your home is up to your standards. Redecorate, have some friends over for a girls’ night — whatever you do, you’ll want to bask in the warmth that your inner world offers.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 20 - Aug. 21)

On Jan. 25, the Leo full moon in your first house will illuminate your desire to be seen and acknowledged for the most authentic facets of your identity.

Since Aquarius season began, you’ve probably been directing more of your efforts toward your relationships. On this day, you’ll be be reminded of your desire to take up space independently of other people. Put your gifts on display, Leo — they deserve recognition.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

The Wolf Moon will spotlight your current professional achievements on Jan. 25, bringing your leadership abilities — specifically in your career — into the limelight.

While you’re usually much more comfortable keeping a low profile, this lunation will grant you some well-deserved recognition. Whether you’ve reached a sudden milestone or you’ve *finally* completed a long-term project, you’ll feel everything that you’re accomplishing in your vocation.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 19)

During the Leo full moon, you’ll be focused on the validation and pride you crave from your romances. On Jan. 25, the connections that make you feel loved and appreciated will be illuminated, reminding you of the importance of your intimate bonds with others.

Around this time, you’ll want to surround yourself with those who express their affection for you out loud. While external validation may not typically be your priority, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to feel seen by the people you love.