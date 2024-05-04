Zayn Malik’s career is set *to begin again*. Not only is the former One Direction member experimenting with different genres (he’s kiiind of going country with his upcoming album, Room Under the Stairs, out May 17), but he’s been trying out new business ventures as well.

In October, Malik joined Mixoloshe as the non-alcoholic cocktail brand’s Chief Creative Officer and co-owner, because celeb-owned beverage brands are the new cool thing. In his new roles, the 31-year-old crafted his first mocktail, Lychee Martini, which the brand touts as boasting with “sweet, floral and slightly tropical” flavors.

Along with the “Alienated” singer-backed bev, Mixoloshe also released the following non-alcoholic offerings:

Orange Old Fashioned

Caribbean Mojito

Blueberry G&T

Cosmic Bitter Spritz

Tropical Smoky Margarita

Mango Chili Crush

Southern Pineapple Smash*

Though drinks sans liquor — like Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz collection — have become extremely popular, Zayn’s Mixoloshe is unique in that 1) the can designs are inspired by the musician’s tattoos, and 2) the mocktails actually taste like they have alcohol in them.

Flavors like Orange Old Fashioned and Tropical Smoky Margarita give you “all the fun without the fuzz,” which is an interesting approach to the mocktail space. If you’re someone who doesn’t like the taste of alcohol, you may not be interested, but there are some flavors worth the sip. Here’s how each one ranks:

*This one was unavailable at the time of the taste test and is not part of the rankings

7. Cosmic Bitter Spritz

This one’s meant to be like a non-alcoholic version of an Aperol spritz, but I think it really misses the mark. I’m not a huge fan of bitter drinks, but I do make an exception for an Aperols in the summer. When it’s warm, the iced orange and bubbly drink can super refreshing — and that’s what’s missing from this canned version.

The description says it’s supposed to taste like “bittersweet orange,” but it’s all bitter and no sweet. That sharpness actually overpowers the bubbly, so it’s really difficult to enjoy on its own. If I were to try this again, I would need to mix some fresh orange juice or soda with it to give it more of a fruity and sweet flavor.

Rating: 1 out of 5

6. Mango Chili Crush

My first sip of the Mango Chili Crush was confusing. I expected a tropical and spicy sip, but all I got was artificial vanilla. This drink is supposed to be a “harmonious balance” of mango, chili, and vanilla, but the vanilla was the strongest and it’s not even part of the name, which is extra confusing.

This is definitely a unique drink. While I was bewildered by its flavor, I wasn’t completely turned off by it. I just wish it was more mango-forward.

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

5. Blueberry G&T

This is exactly what it says it is: a non-alcoholic blueberry gin and tonic. I’m not a fan of tonic water at all, but I can appreciate that some people are. If you’re a fan, this is for you. It’s basically a light blueberry-flavored tonic water.

Though it’s great for sipping on its own, this will really shine when mixed in a poolside cocktail.

Rating: 2 out of 5

4. Tropical Smoky Margarita

I don't always drink, but when I do, I prefer a margarita. I tend to prefer sweet or spicy margaritas, but also enjoy smoky versions, especially when made with mezcal. Mixoloshe’s Tropical Smoky Margarita tastes exactly like a mezcal margarita.

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

3. Orange Old Fashioned

The Orange Old Fashioned is the closest to an actual drink you might get at a bar. I was honestly shocked at how much this tastes like a cocktail that I had to keep checking that it was, in fact, non-alcoholic.

Unlike the orange in the Cosmic Bitter Spritz, this has a fresh fruit flavor. It’s like enjoying an orange seltzer with a faux whiskey aftertaste. I’m not sure I’d grab this over something like a Fanta, but this is a canned soda I’d recommend to someone looking for a drink with a more complex profile.

Rating: 3 out of 5

2. Caribbean Mojito Mocktail

A few of these Mixoloshe drinks claim to be refreshing, but this Caribbean Mojito actually is. It’s the perfect blend of mint and lime, so it’s crisp and delicious. This is an ideal sip for beach days and poolside lounging.

Mixoloshe’s Caribbean Mojito actually reminds me of Disneyland’s non-alcoholic Mint Julep, but less sugary and sweet. I would definitely bring a pack of these to my first backyard party of the summer season.

Rating: 4 out of 5

1. Lychee Martini By Zayn

Malik’s first flavor with Mixoloshe is the Lychee Martini, which is “a heartfelt tribute to his cherished favorite” drink — and it’s delicious. Having this be Malik’s first product after he was named the CCO really bodes well for Mixoloshe’s future in the mocktail game, because the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” crooner really does have great taste.

This is basically a lychee-flavored soda, so it’s a must-try for fans. It is very fragrant, though, so be warned if lychee isn’t your thing.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Courtesy of Mixoloshe

You can actually get the lychee, mojito, and old fashioned flavors in a Zayn’s Signature Variety pack ($35). This includes Malik’s favorite Mixoloshe flavors, which line up with my choices and just further proves to me that he knows what he’s talking about. I may not have been a superfan of all Mixoloshe cans, but I’m excited to see what new mocktails come out with Malik on board.