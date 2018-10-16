Witches, it’s time to put on your black lipstick, grab your broomstick, and prepare to creep it real this Halloween with some Instagram captions for witch costumes. Conjuring up an all-black outfit to be a witch for Halloween is anything but basic, especially since there are so many witches to choose. There are the green, wicked witches that defy gravity and the sinister sisters sucking the lives out of the children of Salem. Of course, you could also just be a modern day witch who thrives on the FYP of #WitchTok and does tarot readings for your besties. Once you decide which witch you’d like to be on All Hallows’ Eve, your costume will come together in no time and you’ll be able to post a magical selfie with some witch costume captions.

Perhaps you and your roomies are planning a group costume for whatever backyard Halloween party you’re throwing on Oct. 31. You can easily assemble a coven costume for a stunning group pic. There’s also the option of a chillingly cool witch based on the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina with serious fashion sense, a black velvet headband, and a glitter smokey eye makeup lewk. Whatever look you’re rocking this year, though, having witch puns and witch quotes ready to go will make posting your spooktacular snaps on Instagram as easy as casting a spell.

Instead of having to come up with witch costume Instagram captions on-the-go, you can focus your energy on snapping the perfect pic. Get a casual plandid of you walking through the fall foliage for a “#basic witch” pic in your pointy hat, or record a TikTok video of you dancing to “I Put A Spell On You” from Hocus Pocus. If you’re up for a real Insta challenge, try capturing a pic mid-jump, so it looks like you’re flying through the air like Marnie in Halloweentown.

After sorting through your fave photos, just use any of these 40 witch captions for Instagram to brew up the perfect post that is sure to conjure up some serious likes.

mediaphotos/E+/Getty Images

"Serpents and spiders, tail of a rat. Call in the spirits, wherever they’re at!" — Madame Leota, Haunted Mansion "I put a spell on you. Because you're mine." — Screamin' Jay Hawkins, "I Put A Spell On You" "Witch way to the tricks and treats?” "Bow down, witches." "I'm just a basic witch." "What's up, my witches?" "A witch’s brew for two." "Spookin’ with my main boos." "Witching you a happy Halloween." "This is my resting witch face." "Can't wait until I'm witch and famous." "Everything I brew, I brew it for you." "Magic is really very simple, all you've got to do is want something and then let yourself have it." — Halloweentown "Double, double toil and trouble. Fire burn, and cauldron bubble." — William Shakespeare, Macbeth "Something wicked this way comes." — William Shakespeare, Macbeth "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good." — Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban "Just brew it." "One with the night. One with the day. One with the Earth. That is the witches' way." "I don't curse people, I bless everyone else around them." "I'm melting!" — The Wizard of Oz "I'm defying gravity." — Wicked "Witch, please." "Yes, I drive stick." "You say witch like it's a bad thing." "There's a little witch in all of us." — Practical Magic "Always having a witchin’ good time.” "When witches go riding, and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers, 'Tis near Halloween." "In my defense the moon was full, and I was left unsupervised." "Do you really want to know whether I'm a good witch or a bad witch?" "It's such an ancient pitch, but one I wouldn't switch, 'cause there's no nicer witch than you." — Frank Sinatra, "Witchcraft" “Sorry, hell's under new management now.” — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina “You'd think they'd never seen a girl and a cat on a broom before.” — Kiki’s Delivery Service “The day he left me was the day I died. But then I was reborn as a witch.” — The Love Witch “It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus.” — Hocus Pocus “Witch black outfit should I wear tonight?” “I think that all women are witches, in the sense that a witch is a magical being.” — Yoko Ono “For all you know, a witch may be living next door to you right now.” — Roald Dahl, The Witches “I’ll get you my pretty, and your little dog, too.” — The Wizard of Oz “Never put your faith in a prince. When you require a miracle, trust in a witch.” — Catherynne M. Valente, In the Night Garden “I only wanna be witch you.”